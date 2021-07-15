BARRE — A Marshfield man accused of driving his lawnmower while under the influence for a second time had a colorful exchange with the judge when he was arraigned on his latest charges and was eventually kicked out of the courtroom.
Anthony D. Russell, 45, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, second offense, refusing to submit to a test while under suspicion of driving under the influence for a second time, disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release. If convicted, Russell could face a maximum of 6 years and 8 months in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper John Gildea, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit Russell was driving his John Deere lawnmower on Cree Farm Road in Marshfield on June 24. He said shortly after midnight Russell called 911 from that location and reported he was being chased. Gildea said Russell reported he had been assaulted.
The trooper said he called Russell while on his way to the scene to get more information about the incident and Russell told him, “now I’m driving drunk, and I’m going to get myself into more trouble.”
Gildea said Russell had gotten into a fight with a neighbor, which led to Russell leaving the home on Cree Farm Road. The trooper said police later found the neighbor, who was intoxicated, but did not appear to have any of the injuries that Russell had claimed and refused medical treatment.
He said Russell told him he was driving a lawnmower and had crashed into a ditch on Ennis Hill Road. The trooper said the lawnmower was found in the ditch.
Gildea said he found Russell at another home on Ennis Hill Road, and he was moderately intoxicated. He said he could smell alcohol coming off Russell.
Gildea said Russell was arrested for driving under the influence, and he refused to provide a breath sample.
The trooper said a records check showed Russell’s driver’s license was suspended in 2012 after being convicted of driving under the influence.
He said Russell had conditions of release stating he cannot drive his lawnmower within 8 hours of consuming alcohol.
Those conditions of release are in place because Russell pleaded not guilty in August to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence for a second time and driving with a suspended driver’s license.
In that case, Trooper Paul Pennoyer, also of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on July 13, 2020, he saw Russell driving his lawnmower on Route 2. He said he pulled Russell over and was told Russell was using the mower to transport a ladder to a job site.
Pennoyer said he could smell alcohol on Russell’s breath and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. He said a preliminary breath test showed Russell had a blood-alcohol content of 0.085%, over the legal limit of 0.08%.
Russell appeared in person for his arraignment on his latest charges Thursday. Avi Springer, the attorney appointed to represent Russell for the arraignment, appeared by video so Russell stood alone at the defense table. At one point, he remarked to Springer how weird it was to not have an attorney standing next to him to talk with about the case during the hearing. Springer tried to keep his client under control virtually, without much success.
Russell told Judge Mary Morrissey at the start of the hearing that he likes to argue. The judge said she appreciated the warning.
He uttered an expletive while explaining he’s told the judge this before and she reminded him to watch his language while in court.
The judge told Russell she wanted to see how far they could get without arguing, and he responded “Cheers, darling.”
The judge shot back, “Be careful what you say in court.”
Springer challenged probable cause on the DUI and DLS charges, stating a lawnmower isn’t a motor vehicle and should be treated instead as a farm tractor. Deputy State’s Attorney Jennifer Neyenhouse brought up the DUI charge from August, saying this is the second time he’s accused of driving the lawnmower while under the influence and Russell screamed “I was assaulted!”
The judge told Russell he would need to leave the courtroom or lower his voice.
“If you can’t be respectful, you’re going to have to leave. It’s that simple,” she said.
Morrissey upheld probable cause on the charges, but told Springer she would welcome a motion to dismiss because this was an unusual situation and seemed like an unusual application of the law.
Neyenhouse wanted a condition of release in place barring Russell from using a riding lawnmower. Russell said he uses the mower for work so the judge said he can keep using it for that purpose, but he needs to find a new way to get around.
The hearing was all but over, then Neyenhouse asked the judge to repeat the conditions of release to make sure what she heard was accurate. The judge reread the conditions, including that Russell can’t abuse or harass the neighbor involved in the alleged assault and Russell said he wanted to object to that. He said people are harassing him and having that condition in place puts him at a disadvantage. Russell told the judge he has a right to protect himself.
He had let a few expletives slip during the course of the hearing and at the end when he said “I might as well (expletive)” the judge had had enough, told him to get out of the courtroom and said the conditions would remain as she had ordered.
“You’re done. Get out,” Morrissey said.
