Tempers flared again on Tuesday as the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners once again failed to move forward on what the district’s sports teams are called.
The discussion comes after students voted to just be known as “Rutland” — a decision that disappointed some board members. Rutland High School Principal Greg Schillinger said the decision gave at least some students “a palpable sense of relief.”
The issue was not on the agenda, but was added at the top of the meeting by a 5-4 vote. A discussion that involved multiple board members snapping at each other culminated in a vote on endorsing a proposal backed by the administration and students to simply brand the teams as “Rutland,” which was ruled to have failed for lack of a two-thirds majority.
That doesn’t mean the proposal was rejected; rather, the administration is to present it at the board’s Jan. 23 meeting in accordance with a vote taken in August.
In the past two years, the board has voted to abandon the “Rutland Raiders” name on account of complaints linking to racist connotations; to replace it with “Rutland Ravens;” to abandon Ravens and restore Raiders; and finally, to abandon Raiders again and have the administration return to the board in January with a proposal for a new nickname.
Schillinger told the board on Tuesday that a process involving students and the public had settled on the school simply being known as “Rutland,” but that they were brainstorming logos and other imagery to go with the name. He said he hoped to have that done by the Jan. 23 meeting. He said he would not mind more time to work with students on it.
Commissioner Tricia O’Connor asked at the top of the meeting that the issue be added to the agenda. Board member Stephanie Stoodley joined in the request, referring to a conversation she said she had with an unnamed school administrator about why it was initially on but then removed from the agenda for a previous meeting.
The board voted 5-4 to put the item on the night’s agenda under unfinished business, with member Kevin Kiefaber abstaining.
“I don’t really care either way,” he said. “I think it’d be worthwhile to have a discussion.”
The discussion started with Commissioner Charlene Seward asking whether any of the board members who voted against adding the issue were willing to say why. Board Chair Alison Notte shut down the inquiry.
“We are not here to pick apart people, call them out individually over their votes,” she said. “That is not our role.”
Notte said the issue had been removed from the earlier meeting’s agenda because the administration was not ready to present their work.
Schillinger said that after a brainstorming period open to the public, students in the high school and Rutland Middle School held a vote to narrow it down to four candidates. The final vote was held, and of those four, Schillinger said, plain “Rutland” beat out “Rutland Raptors,” “Rutland Ravens” and “Rutland Red Wolves.”
“We’re going to throw back to the students and say, ‘What does Rutland look like? How would you represent that?’” Schillinger said. “It might be as simple as keeping that R. ... We want to ask the kids what they think.”
Stoodley said the board should vote on approving “Rutland” as a name, but Seward questioned why they even needed to do that.
“I don’t know why we have to vote,” she said. “It’s not offensive. Why don’t we let administration take this now, drop this whole thing. ... I don’t feel like we need to vote on anything at this point. They presented it, let it be. ... Let them do on their timeline what they want to do. If you want to have families coming here, businesses coming here, let’s just drop this whole mascot discussion.”
Kiefaber said his view was the board asked for a new mascot and hasn’t gotten one. He said his worry was that without a replacement, use of “Raiders” would persist, so just using “Rutland” did not address the underlying issue.
“I just think we owe our kids more, and we can be better than not having a mascot,” board member Maybeth Lennox-Levins said.
Discussions around Lennox-Levins’ thoughts got particularly heated before Notte gaveled down some of the cross-talk.
“I just said I was conflicted,” Lennox-Levins said. “There’s nothing ‘going on here.’ It’s an inner conflict I have ... I’m just being honest.”
Schillinger defended the “Rutland” choice by describing a conversation he had with a group of students about the results of the voting.
“There was, I would describe it as a palpable sense of relief,” he said. “I kept hearing three words ... ‘We are Rutland.’ There’s this whole image, this metaphor ... the young people of the community are the future of Rutland, so ‘We are Rutland.’”
If Rutland stands out for not having a mascot, Schillinger said, that just means the community is unique.
“We’re going to be different from everyone else,” he said.
The discussion repeatedly came back to questions of whether the board needs to vote on the school calling itself “Rutland” when it is, in fact, Rutland.
Stoodley made a motion to endorse the work of the administration and student body. This board voted 6-3 with Lennox-Levins abstaining. The motion was initially ruled approved before someone pointed out it needed a two-thirds majority because it had not been warned on the agenda, so it was then ruled failed.
Asked why she abstained, Lennox-Levins said, “I just want to understand it better.”
