BURLINGTON – A Springfield, Massachusetts, drug dealer found with four loaded weapons and various dangerous drugs in a vehicle that he was riding when stopped by Rutland Police last fall has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Edgar "Joker" Correa, 35, admitted in March the felony charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine base as part of the Oct. 12, 2022, incident in Rutland City.

