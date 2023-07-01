BURLINGTON – A Springfield, Massachusetts, drug dealer found with four loaded weapons and various dangerous drugs in a vehicle that he was riding when stopped by Rutland Police last fall has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.
Edgar "Joker" Correa, 35, admitted in March the felony charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine base as part of the Oct. 12, 2022, incident in Rutland City.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford told Correa that he will be on federal supervised released for three years once he is discharged from prison.
Correa said he made a mistake by accompanying his brother-in-law-to-be to Vermont for one of his drug runs. It was the first time he had been pulled into the case.
Jose Luis Maldonado, Jr., 32, of Springfield, Massachusetts, is still awaiting trial and was named in a new four-count federal indictment by a federal grand jury in Rutland on Wednesday that added two felony drug and gun charges to his case, records show.
Madonado, who uses the street name "Peeto," was initially indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, crack cocaine and cocaine with intent to distribute the drugs and with carrying firearms to further his drug trafficking on Oct. 12, 2022, records show.
The new indictment added a charge that Maldonado knowingly conspired with others in Vermont and elsewhere to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine and cocaine between July 2022 and Oct. 12, 2022 and with possessing a .22-caliber Ruger pistol when he was prohibited as a convicted felon, records show.
After their arrest in October, Maldonado told city, state and federal investigators he had been coming to Rutland to sell drugs every other week since about February 2021, court records note.
Maldonado said each trip he normally brings 500 bags of heroin, along with crack cocaine, mostly in quarter-ounce and half-ounce amounts, but at least three times he brought two-ounce packages, State Police Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Stephanson said in a court affidavit.
Prosecutors said shortly before the arrest of Maldonado, a witness reported having a gun pointed at their head at close range while demanding that the source of information obtain money to pay a drug debt owed to the defendant, court records show.
"The defendant’s possession of firearms, long-term trafficking of controlled substances, and willingness to use force and threats of death to further his drug trafficking present a significant risk to the community," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ophardt said in court papers.
Correa made a fateful trip with Correa in fall 2022 to Vermont, Chief Federal Defender Michael Desautels said. Correa had told investigators when he was arrested that he came to Vermont to hunt bear with a shotgun, said Stephanson, who is part of an FBI Task Force. Correa was unable to tell police where he was staying in Vermont.
Desautels proposed a 13-month prison term would be enough. Desautels said his client had legitimate income with a tow company before the incident and now hopes to obtain a Commerical Driver's License. There is possible work available once he has a CDL, Desautels said.
Ophardt proposed a 27-month sentence, citing the dangerous mix of multiple loaded guns in the vehicle while peddling drugs. He said Correra was brought into the conspiracy by Maldonado.
Correra said he realizes now he did wrong and wished he had stayed home like his finance had urged.
Crawford said he was sorry "you lost your way." He said the incident does not define him.
As part of the conviction, the four firearms and assorted ammunition will be forfeited. They are a Mossberg 12-gauage shotgun, a Smith & Wesson .380-caliber pistol, a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber special revolver, and a 22.-caliber Ruger pistol.
Correra said he had previously worked for Smith & Wesson but was laid off, police said.
Maldonado said when he first arrived in Rutland he stayed at on Baxter Street, but following a homicide at the apartment he moved to Robbins Street and continued to distribute heroin and crack cocaine, police said. He said he paid tenants at the building on Robbins Street in drugs and money to allow him to stay there, police said.
Sincere "Corey" Johnson, 46, of New York City, was found face down on the living room floor of the apartment at 76 Baxter St. after being shot in the head in mid-June, city police said at the time.
Courtney Samplatsky, 34, of Fair Haven, was later charged with second-degree murder, while her companion, Michael O'Brien, 35, was charged with aiding in the commission of second-degree murder. Both have denied the charges.
Both men had become known to law enforcement while they were investigating drug trafficking in the area of 121 Robbins Street in Rutland during summer 2022, court records show. Law enforcement had received tips from the public about frequent vehicle and foot traffic at the address and an informant supplied information about two dealers operating from the house, police said.
The two men were seen leaving the house Wednesday. One man, later identified as Correra, was spotted carrying a black shotgun with a pistol grip in his right hand, police said. The second man, Maldonado, was carrying a sling bag over his shoulder and both unloaded the items into the trunk of on the rear.
An alert Rutland City Police officer, aware of the ongoing drug investigation, spotted them in a 1995 Honda Civic with a Massachusetts registration plate headed north on Grove Street and turned onto Maple Street without using a turn signal. The car also had no front registration plate, a violation of both Vermont and Massachusetts law, police said.
Rutland Police spotted three handguns in the car and later the shotgun in the trunk.
While investigating if the men legally possessed the firearms, Rutland City Detective Sean Maguire reported he smelled marijuana coming from the Honda Civic. Stephenson also reported he could smell it through the open driver's window, court records show.
Rutland Detective Tyler Billings and Stephenson then searched the car and found a red fanny pack with 25 grams of crack cocaine and almost 8 grams of cocaine, police said.
Also seized were 560 bags of fentanyl and a suspected drug ledger with names, amounts and references to controlled substances, police said. Also found were digital scales, numerous rounds of pistol and rifle ammunition throughout the passenger compartment, marijuana in Correa's pants pocket and a magazine with .380-caliber ammunition, police said.
Maldonado admitted his fingerprints would be found on the .22-caliber firearm, police said.
The arrests were sparked by a coordinated investigation by the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Rutland City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI.