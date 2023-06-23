BURLINGTON — A Springfield, Massachusetts, area man, who officials say is on the run from authorities in his home state and set up a drug trafficking business in Rutland, was ordered held without bail during a hearing in federal court on Friday afternoon.

Homeland Security Investigations and Rutland City Police arrested Rockylane “Rizzo” Lewis, 33, on a drug trafficking complaint during a raid at an apartment at 149 Granger Ave. on Wednesday, records show.

