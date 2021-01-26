RUTLAND — A Massachusetts man police say brandished a firearm at two innocent women in a Rutland hotel is due in U.S. District Court on Wednesday on charges of carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking offense and for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Varian C. Lefebvre, 26, of Holyoke, had a loaded Springfield Arms 45-caliber black pistol in his backpack when State Police confronted him at the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town about an hour after the incident with the two women last Thursday morning, court records note.
“The government understands that Lefebvre has serious felony charges pending in other jurisdictions,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf said in court papers.
They include multiple heroin and cocaine charges against him from a Bennington Police raid at an apartment at 400 Dewey St. that netted six arrests in November, records show.
Bennington Police said they also seized during the court-ordered search 818 bags of suspected heroin, 7.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, regulated prescription drugs, a .32-caliber handgun, cellphones, $1,282 in cash and drug-related items and packaging.
“He also has a substantial criminal record that includes other firearm offenses,” Van de Graaf said in a motion seeking detention of Lefebvre pending trial. He maintains Lefebvre is both a danger to the community and a risk to flee and needs remains in jail.
The two women at the hotel said they were walking in the second-floor hallway, and as they reached the stairwell one noticed a man with a gun pointing the firearm at someone at the bottom of the stairs, Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Stephenson said in court papers.
As the women got closer, the gunman turned toward them and pointed the firearm in their direction and told them to go back to their room, Stephenson wrote.
Instead, they fled to the front desk about 8:50 a.m. and provided a description of the gunman. The man had several visible facial tattoos, including “La Familia” above his right eyebrow and the number “5” between his eyebrows, police said.
When State Police arrived one trooper spotted Lefebvre leaving the hotel on the north side, Stephenson wrote. Police seized $2,515 in cash and a small amount of marijuana from his clothing, said Stephenson, who is assigned to the FBI Task Force in Vermont.
A state judge agreed to a court-ordered search warrant for the backpack Lefebvre was carrying when arrested. Besides the loaded handgun, police found about 220 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl, Stephenson said. One bag tested positive for fentanyl when checked by a veteran member of the Vermont Drug Task Force.
Lefebvre appeared briefly before U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy in Burlington on Friday afternoon. Lefebvre was ordered detained at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans pending the resumption of his hearing in Burlington.
Lefebvre pleaded guilty Massachusetts in January 2018 to a charge of illegal possession of a large-capacity weapon and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card as part of a search warrant in North Adams, Massachusetts, in December 2016, news accounts show. They also note he pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute in connection with a search warrant in Williamstown in January 2017.
He was sentenced to 2.5 years to 4 years at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Cedar Junction.
