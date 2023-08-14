MENDON — A Massachusetts man is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Craigs Lane on Friday.
State Police said the crash occurred at approximately 7:22 p.m. on Route 4. They believe that a 1983 Volkswagen Vanago, driven by Stephen P. Marcoulier, 62, of Ashby, Massachusetts, was traveling east when it first struck a guardrail, then another eastbound vehicle in the passing lane. Police didn’t identify the make or model of the second vehicle, but said it was being driven by Saudin Radoncic, 50, of Billerica, Massachusetts.