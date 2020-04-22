The divide between the city planning commission and Rutland Redevelopment Authority was on display Tuesday as the General Committee reviewed the proposed rewrite of the city master plan.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Susan Schreibman opened the meeting by explaining that the master plan serves as a policy framework for decisions affecting the city, coming into play during grant applications, Act 250 reviews and Public Utility Commission proceedings.
"It includes goals and strategies to meet a vision," she said.
The latest draft — and update of a rewrite approved in 2015 — was developed by the planning commission and the RRA, and several sectors brought the difference in the two organizations' vision to the fore.
One was a passage expressing support for a Route 4 bypass — something several city officials pointed out hasn't been seriously discussed in decades. Schreibman said it would help traffic slow through the city and be beneficial in the long run.
"As a transportation planner, I can tell you Route 4 and Route 7 should serve traffic going through the city," she said. "It doesn't serve downtown. ... I think it's a long shot, personally. It's a major infrastructure investment. VTrans isn't building new roads."
Longshot or not, RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy said it was just a bad idea because it would take commuters away from the city and its commercial districts.
"My personal feeling and the feeling of the RRA board is that is something that doesn't make any sense," he said.
Duffy was similarly cool on discussions of decreasing traffic volumes on the road, noting that a number of new businesses like Five Guys and Starbucks chose to locate there because of the volume of traffic.
"Trying to send businesses around that area would be devastating for those businesses and future investment," he said.
A reference to the possibility of a natural gas pipeline also generated significant discussion. Local business leaders had been hoping to find away to hook onto the Vermont Gas Systems pipeline, but those hopes were largely dashed in 2015 when International Paper pulled out of a deal to pay for extending the pipeline to Ticonderoga, New York.
The planning commission placed language in the plan opposing any pipeline extension. Schreibman didn't go into detail other than saying "the planning commission was pretty strong in their efforts to oppose it," but several other people commented Tuesday and at the brief hearing on the plan Monday on opposition to fracking due to the environmental impacts and called gas an outdated technology.
Alderman William Gillam, on the other hand, said that five major employers in the city truck in natural gas and that the city would be excluding itself from development opportunities if it ruled out a pipeline.
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, also argued that the lack of natural gas infrastructure puts the region at a disadvantage when competing for businesses with Addison and Chittenden counties.
Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey, the committee chairwoman, proposed language that simply stated any pipeline extension should include "significant opportunity for public input." This was endorsed by the committee.
