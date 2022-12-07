WALLINGFORD — Following a runoff election, Maureen Duchesne will become the town’s 10th Justice of the Peace.
The election was held Tuesday with voters casting ballots at the Town Office between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. According to Town Clerk Julie Sharon, out of 1,567 registered voters, 98 turned out for the runoff election.
Duchesne got 51 votes while her opponent, Nikolaus Houghton, got 47.
During the midterm elections, both had 410 votes, tying them for the 10th justice of the peace seat.
The other elected justices of the peace are: Wendy Savery, Gary Fredette, Sandy Eddy, Curtis Lidstone, Stanley Seward, Ken Welch, Kate Goetz, Anthony Petrossi and Nan Dubin.
