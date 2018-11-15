Halloween may be over, but murder, mayhem, blood and bedlam fills Mill River’s theater with Stage 40’s production of “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”
The award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical is known for such stars as Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou on stage and Johnny Depp and Helen Bonham Carter on film. Mill River brings its own strong stars in seniors Daniel Forti as Sweeney Todd, Sydney Kennedy as Mrs. Lovett, and Eli Crofoot as Anthony Hope.
Director Peter Bruno sets the stage with a high platform for Sweeney’s lethal barber chair, with Mrs. Lovett’s pie shop below. There is a reason for this proximity since Todd’s victims slide off the barber’s chair, down to the cellar below the pie shop to a giant grinder and huge oven to result in “delicious” meat pies. All very grisly but fun in a bizarre kind of way.
Upstage are two scrim curtains behind which much of the action is done effectively as shadow shows. A strong cast of 11 principal actors is complemented by an ensemble of 13, all of whom begin and end the show with strong renditions of “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd.”
A small orchestra of nine veteran musicians is led vigorously by Melissa Chesnut-Tangerman. Ominous organ music begins the show, the bells of Big Ben punctuate the action and strong rhythms impel the story. Chesnut-Tangerman and pianist Lois Castonguay also did the vocal work with the actors, and their strong voices pair well with the vigorous, often dissident Sondheim score.
It is a story of revenge and obsession, as Sweeney Todd returns to London after a 15-year exile in Australia, during which time his beloved wife had been abused by the villainous judge Turpin, took poison in her despair and has become a beggar woman. We see sophomore Brooke Shaw in this role, whose marvelous singing voice is matched by her expressive physical work. She lurks near the shop, carrying her daughter’s doll, warning of mischief, a Cassandra of impending doom that foreshadows the finale.
Their daughter Johanna, played well by junior Karissa Hogenauer, is imprisoned in an asylum by the dastardly Judge Turpin, who of course is on Sweeney’s list of throats deserving to be cut. We see that enacted in an ingenious chair on loan from Dartmouth College, which swivels and slides the victim to the cellar below. Director Bruno makes sure someone is always back stage to “spot” that fall.
Despite a long list of severed throats and bodies thrust into large ovens, there are moments of lightness and even humor. Sweeney and Mrs. Lovett do a great duet as they get the bright idea of how to improve the taste of her meat pies. The quick, precise and clever Sondheim lyrics are in full display when she asks him, “How about a rear admiral?” and Todd replies,” No, no, too salty.” He says he’ll come again “When you have a judge on the menu.” Or when Adolfo Pirelli, the barber, challenges Todd to a shaving duel. Pirelli (played with a great Italian accent by sophomore Luke Zelis) deals with a smooth-shaven customer while Todd has a full-bearded client. Watching Todd douse that full beard with shaving cream is a hoot, and of course we are not surprised when the fake beard is whisked away and Sweeney Todd wins the bet. He later dispatches Pirelli and stuffs him in a trunk.
There is also the love story between Johanna and Anthony Hope, portrayed well by Crofoot and Hogenauer, a small bit of optimism in an otherwise grim tale.
Vintage costumes, lurid red light on the barbarous chair, good use of the stage right and left areas for crowd scenes, a rousing rendition by everyone of the “City of Fire” number in the last act all makes for a rousing show. Daniel Forti portrays a driven, tortured soul, indeed a demon barber, but by the end we know his story and are sorry for him.
