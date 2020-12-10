Mayor David Allaire said this week he has reached a tentative deal with the union to again allow outside contracting under the paving bond.
The deal sees the city restoring a position Allaire had initially cut from his budget, the funding for which he offset by removing $100,000 from the paving line. Allaire said the deal calls for a trio of meetings at which the public works employees will give good-faith consideration to a proposed health care change previously rejected by all the city unions.
The $5 million paving bond approved by voters in March calls for road work at a pace beyond the capacity of the city’s crews. The contract requires the city to get a sign-off from the union on any outside contracting. The union provided that sign-off this summer as part of a deal in which the city agreed to maintain the current staffing level at the Department of Public Works.
Allaire’s proposed budget, however, cut a vacant truck driver position, drawing objections from the union. Allaire said this week, as the Public Works Committee reviewed its portion of the budget, that he agreed to fund the position, but leave it vacant until the beginning of the next fiscal year. Also, Allaire said he agreed to allow a union representative to participate in the hiring of the replacement for outgoing Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg.
“We have done that with other department head hires,” Allaire told the Public Works Committee as it conducted the first half of its budget review Wednesday.
Allaire said the deal will not be final until the union votes on it, which he said he expects to happen in the next few days.
To keep the budget at the level at which he submitted it last month, Allaire said he was reducing the line for paving from $500,000 to $400,000 — a reduction he said he would reverse in the next budget.
“The work would still get done,” he said. “The bond money is available. ... That figure goes back to $500,000 or more in subsequent years.”
Wennberg stressed the importance of getting the paving number back up and cautioned the board against viewing the bond as a substitute for the regular annual paving budget.
“The bond is a stop-gap,” he said. “We should be spending $900,000 a year minimum to keep up with the deterioration of our streets. Quite frankly, the streets we fixed this year with the bond money will be needing repair while we’re still making the payments on the repair bond.”
Wennberg reminded the board that street repairs were underfunded for decades and said that Rutland spends one quarter to one half on paving per lane-mile of road than every other city in Vermont, and the bond was intended as an effort to catch up.
“Once we exhaust that bond money, we need to be at $900,000 a year,” he said. “That’s how we save money in the long run and keep the streets in decent condition. You don’t want to be back here doing this with a bond in 10 years. ... I realize how difficult that’s going to be, but you have 10 years to do it.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.