Mayor David Allaire said Thursday that the state is housing more homeless people at the Quality Inn and that he wished the city would be consulted more.
“We got word — building and zoning got word and that was relayed to me,” Allaire said. “I have not gotten an official notice from the state. If they’re changing their policies, they need to include the city in the discussion.
Nicole Tousignant, economic services director for the Economic Services Division of the Department for Children and Families, said that no policies had changed. She said DCF does not enter into agreements with hotels, but the department’s clients can make use of hotels approved of by the department, of which the Quality Inn is one. She said the department was using 70 rooms there.
The Quality Inn’s website lists it as having 70 rooms and said it was “sold out” as of Wednesday afternoon.
“Seventy is a much bigger number than the 45 to 50 I’d heard previously,” Allaire said. “Even if they’re just increasing the numbers like that, it would be good to hear from the state.”
Lack of available hotel rooms has come up repeatedly in recent discussions about economic development in the city. Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said last week that when an organization rented out the Rutland Recreation Community Center for a regional sports tournament, the city had to send guests looking for hotel rooms up the mountain to Killington.
“Not only are we trying to open conference centers and whatever we’re doing downtown, but we have events at the rec center we’re using to pull people in,” Allaire said. “If we can’t put those folks up over the weekend, it’s going to be a disincentive for those folks to come here.”
On top of that, Allaire said the city was sending tax revenue to surrounding towns and the city police keep having to respond to calls at the hotel.
“It’s a cumulative effect, and it hurts the taxpayers of the city of Rutland,” he said.
The hotel became a flashpoint for controversy last year after the state began using it as emergency housing for a number of families during the COVID-19 pandemic. After two shootings at the hotel, Allaire ordered it closed due to a number of health and safety code violations.
“They were resolved to the satisfaction of the health inspector,” Allaire said. “We’re down there on a fairly regular basis. ... The building inspector and the health inspector are briefing me on a fairly regular basis.”
Discussion around homeless policy has been the focus for some time now on getting homeless families out of the hotels the state has long used as housing.
“There are several permanent housing initiatives around the state,” Tousignant said. “Those take time to come online. We do move clients out as those become available.”
Allaire said it was not happening fast enough.
“There’s no concrete plan,” he said. “Those vouchers are good for up to 18 months. Any reasonable person is going to surmise there isn’t the will or there isn’t the money to look at a plan for the homeless around the state.”
Allaire said the police department was organizing a community meeting about the issue for mid-May and he hoped representatives of the state would attend.
“I think it’s just political pressure,” he said. “Other than that our hands are tied down here.”
