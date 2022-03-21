Mayor David Allaire has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’m all right,” Allaire said on Monday. “I’m lucky. I had one day when I had symptoms, and I went in and got tested.”
Allaire said he tested positive late last week. He said Monday morning he was at Rutland Regional Medical Center getting antibody treatments, which are recommended in part because of his recent bout with cancer.
“It’s actually practical for a lot of people who get COVID,” he said. “Then I’ll be done. I’ll be free to go and I’m good.”
Allaire said he would miss that night’s reorganizational meeting of the Board of Aldermen because it was his final day of isolation in keeping with city guidelines. He said he expects to be back in the office Tuesday.
City Hall has faced staffing shortages due to outbreaks during the pandemic, but Allaire said that had no been an issue in recent weeks as infection rates and hospitalizations have declined.
“There’s been one off here, one off there,” he said. “There’s been one at the fire department, I think one at the police. I think the fire chief has tested positive — I don’t know if he got it from me or not.”
Fire Chief William Lovett said he had tested positive on Monday morning.
“My nose is running constantly, chest congestion, stuff like that,” he said. “I’m feeling better than I did yesterday.”
Lovett said he was taking it easy at home, looking forward to warmer weather and staying away from people.
Vermont reported 84 new cases Monday, two of them in Rutland County. Nineteen people are hospitalized across the state, three of them in intensive care. Rutland County’s 14-day total is 117.
“It’s going in the right direction,” the mayor said.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
