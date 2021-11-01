Mayor David Allaire said Monday that the Halloween parade was unlikely to be rescheduled.
"It's too late," Allaire said. "It's unfortunate but the weather gods being what they are — it's hard to put something like that together. It's a massive undertaking for the people who make the floats, for the rec department, for public works."
This makes the second year in a row the parade, which was initially rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday before being called off altogether, was canceled.
Last year, the city opted not to hold the parade due to the pandemic. Going into the weekend, Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said she wasn't too worried about the weather, but it proved enough of a worry to prompted a cancellation.
Peters could not be reached for comment Monday.
The cancellation announcement statemed that many of the participants in the parade withdrew early due to the weather. Allaire said more than 1,000 people came to the Rutland Recreation Community Center, where candy gathered for the parade was handed out in a free "trunk or treat" event.
The decision drew a strong backlash on social media, with several people making angry comments on city-related Facebook pages. The recreation department limited who could comment on the Facebook post announcing the cancellation.
An announcement on the Rutland City Police Department Facebook page drew more than 100 comments, most asking the city to reschedule; others condemned the decision.
"That's unfortunate," Allaire said. "The people they're going after, it's not their fault. It's not anybody's fault."
The parade was long held on Halloween by default, but several years ago was moved to the Saturday prior to Halloween so that the holiday itself would be available as a rain date. Recent memory had no instances of it being canceled altogether prior to COVID.
Organizers had said participation was only slightly below pre-pandemic levels, but there were still some stalwarts missing. Fabian Earthmoving opted not to enter because owner Chris Center said they would have had to start work on their float before they knew what the COVID situation was going to be. On Monday, she said she was glad they made that choice so that their efforts weren't wasted, but added she was sad the parade had to be canceled.
"We've done this 25 years and they've never canceled, ever," Center said. "We've done it in the snow. We've done it in the rain."
