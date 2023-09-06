Rutland Mayor Michael Doenges said this week that the city needs to think about what more it can do regarding public safety.
Doenges’ remarks came at the Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday and in reaction to the fatal shooting over the weekend. Police said an Albany, New York, man was killed and another unidentified man critically injured in a shooting incident at a Cherry Street apartment house. Doenges said the violence was “unacceptable for any community” and said that while the city is continuing to try to recruit police officers, the process has been difficult.
“This alone won’t help,” he said. “Those who are bad actors must be held accountable for their actions.”
This presents a challenge, he said, when court cases are backed up “in the thousands.” Doenges said in the next week he expects to meet with Gov. Phil Scott and press to have two open judgeships in the area — one serving solely Rutland County and one split between Rutland and Bennington counties — filled immediately. He said he would also push for more funding to the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office.
At the same time, there were three things Doenges said they could discuss as a city. Reconstituting the Board of Health, he said, would give the city significant power to move on properties that host significant drug activity. The Cherry Street building where the shooting took place was the site of a January raid during which police confiscated drugs, cash and a firearm.
The city recently used a safety-code violation to shut down a Grove Street property that was the subject of voluminous police calls. Doenges said the Board of Health would have even broader discretion.
“Holding landlords accountable is a key component of the Board of Health piece and that’s why I proposed it,” he said. “135 Grove St. was in terrible condition from a health standpoint, but we didn’t have a way to close it prior to the situation with the fire alarm, where it was a safety issue. We would rather cite landowners and have them clean up their properties. We don’t want to close anyone down.”
Doenges said it wasn’t clear what shutting down “drug houses” would actually accomplish in terms of combating the drug trade, but there were multiple facets to the issue.
“There is also the aspect of the quality of life of people trying to combat their own drug addiction,” he said. “They have a right to a healthy and a safe place to live.”
Doenges made two other proposals Tuesday that he later acknowledged were not related to anything known publicly about the shooting, but were more general public safety concerns: addressing camping on city lands and panhandling.
Doenges said camping in city parks is prohibited, but that the board should discuss whether to expand that to city lands generally. He said the encampment beneath the River Street bridge had become a particular trouble spot.
Doenges said he had received a number of complaints about people being approached by “aggressive” panhandlers, and that some elderly residents felt harassed and threatened by the encounters.
“I don’t know if there’s anything to be done, but we should have the discussion,” he said.
Kilcullen characterized panhandling as a “mild” concern and said he was skeptical that the city would find much that they could do.
“Addressing panhandling through local legislation has proven to be problematic across the country and courts have overthrown a lot of legislation,” he said. “In general, panhandling is a protected First Amendment activity. ... There are certainly plenty of resources in the community for anyone who’s in need, and I’m not sure panhandling is the best approach.”
Kilcullen said the investigation into the shooting was continuing, and that he had no updates to offer as of Wednesday afternoon.