Rutland Mayor Michael Doenges said this week that the city needs to think about what more it can do regarding public safety.

Doenges’ remarks came at the Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday and in reaction to the fatal shooting over the weekend. Police said an Albany, New York, man was killed and another unidentified man critically injured in a shooting incident at a Cherry Street apartment house. Doenges said the violence was “unacceptable for any community” and said that while the city is continuing to try to recruit police officers, the process has been difficult.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0