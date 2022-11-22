Mayor David Allaire played musical seats on Monday.
The mayor named newly retired legislator Larry Cupoli to the Board of Aldermen, filling the seat vacated when Christopher Ettori resigned at the end of the Nov. 7 meeting. He then named Ettori and Hillary Ward to a pair of vacant seats on the Rutland Redevelopment Authority's board of directors.
Ettori has been one of the more vocal critics of the RRA and its recently departed executive director. Allaire said that when Ettori told him of his impending resignation, the outgoing alderman asked him about the RRA board, saying he believed his background and interest would make him a good fit.
"He explained that while he needed to be home in the evening to attend to his family, he also wanted to continue to be involved in the city," Allaire said, noting that RRA board meetings typically are scheduled in the morning. "I couldn't argue with him or his reasoning, and (I) believe his experience would be a helpful addition."
Allaire said Ward, who works as a clinical supervisor and intake coordinator at Rutland Mental Health, came recommended by Ajay Shah, one of the newer members of the RRA board, and that she impressed him when they spoke.
"She seemed to have a very good grasp of the issues facing the city," he said. "She also expressed a strong dislike for politics, which I think is a perfect prerequisite."
Allaire said he heard from a number of people interested in filling Ettori's seat, but that his first conversation was with Cupoli, who just stepped down after 10 years of representing the city in the Vermont legislature. Allaire noted that Cupoli was a lifelong Rutlander, a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy and the College of St. Joseph, a U.S. Air Force veteran and had a 45-year career in sales.
"He has absolutely shown his devotion to Rutland City," Allaire said.
Cupoli, who was recovering from back surgery as he attended the Monday meeting, told the board he was happy to keep serving the city for as long as he can.
The appointments were tabled to the board's next regular meeting, keeping with standard practice. Seven "no" votes are required to overturn mayoral appointments.
