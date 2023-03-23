Rutland’s new mayor is looking for a new city clerk.
Mayor Michael Doenges confirmed on Thursday that City Clerk Henry Heck would not be reappointed and has been placed on administrative leave pending the appointment and confirmation of his successor.
“I can’t comment on too much,” Doenges said. “It’s a personnel thing. There’s certain rules we have to go by. When we don’t reappoint, sometimes we try to move forward and move forward quickly. ... I sat down with Henry. I gave him an interview. I’ve talked with every department head regardless about my vision and the places I want to go.”
Doenges would not be able to formally nominate a replacement prior to the April 3 Board of Aldermen meeting, and the board typically tables nominations until the meeting after they are made, putting a confirmation vote at the April 17 meeting. Doenges said he has spoken with the clerk’s office staff and was satisfied there would be no gaps in service.
“I have a couple people in mind, but no formal offer has been made,” he said.
Doenges stressed that the decision should not reflect poorly on Heck, and he said putting him on leave was a way of offering him a sort of severance pay.
“It gives Henry the opportunity to take time and regroup and look for another position while he’s getting paid and being covered by health care,” Doenges said. “I really enjoyed working with Henry. I think he did a great job here. ... He was always able to give me tips and advice. I’m just going in a different direction because of a couple different things I’ll be talking about in the future.”
Aspects of that new directions Doenges was ready to talk about on Thursday included expanding services in the city clerk’s office and using it for data gathering about the city. He said he also wants to digitize more city services, such as dog license applications.
“The clerk’s office will always be open to anyone who wants to walk in and have a discussion, to apply in person,” he said. “There are people who just want to go online and fill out a form. We have to make it accessible to those people, too.”
Heck was a sitting alderman in September 2008 when then-mayor Christopher Louras tapped him for the clerk’s position, and he continued in the role through the administration of former mayor David Allaire.
Heck said Thursday he was not ready to discuss the situation in any detail.
“It has been one of my greatest pleasures to serve the citizens of this city,” he said. “I will miss that day-to-day interaction.”
Heck said he hopes whatever new work he finds will allow him to continue serving the public.
“I enjoyed doing that kind of work, helping people get results,” he said. “I’m young, motivated and looking forward to the next phase of my career.”
(2) comments
Henry , thanks for your many years of professional service to the citizens of Rutland city … Your leadership by example will be missed in city hall ‼️
Dear Henry:
It's "my vision" and the "place.. I,I,I want to go". There's a new sheriff in town. It's "my" way or the highway!! Don't worry Henry, you'll be getting paid and be covered by health insurance. It's almost like what Cisco does when they let people go. And we'll be collecting more information than just dog licenses. Your tax money will be well spent. Buckel up. It will be an expensive, but it will be an exciting and fast ride!
