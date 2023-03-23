Rutland’s new mayor is looking for a new city clerk.

Mayor Michael Doenges confirmed on Thursday that City Clerk Henry Heck would not be reappointed and has been placed on administrative leave pending the appointment and confirmation of his successor.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(2) comments

Irishhobo
Irishhobo

Henry , thanks for your many years of professional service to the citizens of Rutland city … Your leadership by example will be missed in city hall ‼️

prego
prego

Dear Henry:

It's "my vision" and the "place.. I,I,I want to go". There's a new sheriff in town. It's "my" way or the highway!! Don't worry Henry, you'll be getting paid and be covered by health insurance. It's almost like what Cisco does when they let people go. And we'll be collecting more information than just dog licenses. Your tax money will be well spent. Buckel up. It will be an expensive, but it will be an exciting and fast ride!

