Mayor David Allaire is proposing $5 million in bonds for road and sidewalk repairs.
The funds would be split between $4 million for roads and $1 million for sidewalks. City Engineer James Rotondo, who led the presentation on the proposal at the Public Works Committee meeting Monday, said the work would likely be done over five years and the 30-year bond would initially add 3 cents to the tax rate, with the amount decreasing over the life of the bond.
“I’m sure you’re well aware of the condition of the streets,” Rotondo said. “It’s not hard to find streets that need a lot of work.”
Rotondo said the $500,000 budgeted for paving each year pays for two to three miles of streets, depending on the condition of the streets being fixed. With 76 miles of road in the city, this amounts to a 25-38 year pavement schedule. The streets in the worst condition are typically left off the paving lists because the city can get more mileage out of fixing the less-damaged streets, keeping them from falling into worse disrepair.
“Streets like Franklin are hard to fit into a normal municipal budget,” Rotondo said. “We haven’t done many of them over the years because it’s just so much money. ... It eats up a lot of the budget. ... Maple Street is on the list. We know we have to do it. ... If we were to do it in a normal budget year, there wouldn’t be any other paving.”
With 40 percent of city’s streets classified as poor or failed and needing expensive work, Rotondo said bringing the entire city up to like-new status would cost an estimated $8.7 million. The $4 million, he said, would take a big chunk out, and give the city a chance to reassess the annual budget in hopes of finding a number that would allow the city to continue catching up without losing any more ground.
Rotondo said the city also needs to pay attention to underground infrastructure, and won’t do any streets they expect they would then have to dig up to repair pipes. However, he said they expect to look at additional water bonds in coming years and would time pipe and road projects to coincide.
As the city gets further caught up, Rotondo said, it can plan a preventative maintenance program that should save money in the long run. Similarly, Rotondo said that the $70,000 annually budgeted for sidewalks and curbing is not equal to the city’s needs for sidewalk repairs, especially when much of it can get eaten up by curbing. A 2013 sidewalk survey found 45 miles of sidewalks in the city, with three in failed condition and 15 in poor condition.
Rotondo said targeted streets and sidewalks would be determined using “best asset management practices” and that the department would try to distribute them roughly equally around the city.
Allaire said he didn’t arrive at the numbers by any “scientific analysis,” but that he wanted a something large enough to make an impact and that he wanted to make sure sidewalks were a part of it.
“We have a marketing campaign where we’re trying to attract new families to the city,” he said. “What’s the first thing they see when they’re driving around?”
The Aldermen at the meeting were generally positive, some wanting more information on various aspects of the proposal. Board President Sharon Davis said they all had to be mindful of the big picture.
“Everybody wants a road,” she said. “Everybody wants a sidewalk. Not everybody can afford it. That’s what we have to think about.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
