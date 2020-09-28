After almost seven months, Mayor David Allaire said he is almost ready to name a new fire chief.
With negotiations for Police Chief Brian Kilcullen’s contract out of the way, Allaire said he is turning his attention to the fire department, where Acting Chief William Lovett has held the position since February, when he was appointed as the city prepared to part ways with Chief James Larsen, who had been suspended for allegedly bullying members of the department. The city reached a separation agreement with Larsen in early March, but Allaire held off on naming a permanent successor.
“We are putting together a plan to have a discussion about it later this week, maybe next week,” Allaire said Monday. “It doesn’t look like we’re going to any kind of a search. I’m pleased with the way Bill has performed his interim duties.” However, Allaire said there were a few details that still needed to be ironed out before he would be ready to name Lovett to the position.
“I want to talk to Bill one more time, talk, obviously, with our HR person and make sure we’re following all the procedures,” he said.
Lovett, reached Monday evening, declined to comment so as “not to jinx it” other than to say the department was “a great bunch.”
“They can do amazing things,” he said. “It would be a great situation.”
Lovett has been with the department since 1981 and is its most senior member. He previously served as acting chief following the dismissal of Larsen’s predecessor, Michael Jones, who had been brought on in part to help develop new leadership from within the department.
The department’s last six chiefs were either fired or left under a cloud. Larsen arrived in 2018 at the end of a lengthy search process in which one candidate withdrew from consideration after Allaire had sent his name to the board.
Larsen proved a controversial choice early on, sparking dissension in the ranks and the departure of a number of senior firefighters. Tensions seemed to calm down after those initial difficulties, only to flare up again with a letter of complaint from the union triggering Larsen’s suspension and then his dismissal.
