More planning was a centerpiece of Mayor Michael Doenges’ election campaign, and Monday night he said the city could use more planning commissioners.

Doenges has proposed enlarging the planning commission from five members to seven, saying the volunteer group still had a lot of work to do on the rewrite of the city’s zoning laws and has sometimes had trouble maintaining a quorum with only five members.

