More planning was a centerpiece of Mayor Michael Doenges’ election campaign, and Monday night he said the city could use more planning commissioners.
Doenges has proposed enlarging the planning commission from five members to seven, saying the volunteer group still had a lot of work to do on the rewrite of the city’s zoning laws and has sometimes had trouble maintaining a quorum with only five members.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to send the issue to the General Committee. Alderwoman Sharon Davis asked whether the change was one the board could just make or whether the size of the commission was prescribed in the charter. Doenges said he had researched that question and neither the charter nor city ordinances spoke about the size of the planning commission.
“The guideline, as near as we can tell, was just a vote that was made several years ago,” he said.
Planning Commission Chair Rebecca Mattis said the idea, which she supports, came from Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste, who is poised to transition into more of a city planning role once a planned restructuring of the building and zoning office takes effect.
“You can get more representation from seven members,” Strniste said. “For me, I think the sweet spot for planning commissions and development review boards is seven. I had a seven-member DRB and a nine-member planning commission. I thought seven created the best environment for debate and flow of information.”
Mattis said the commission is down a member, with David O’Brien having resigned due to work and family commitments not leaving him enough time.
“With him gone, that means if one person is out for whatever reason, we’re down to three,” she said. “It would be more robust with seven. ... It would make our lives easier, and I think it would be more fair. Right now our quorum is three, and you have three commissioners crafting a vision for a city.”
The commission has been working on the zoning rewrite for several years, having undergone significant turnover in 2021 when then-mayor David Allaire decided to replace three of the five members.
“We had to learn everything,” said Mattis, who became chairwoman during that shake-up. “I was really hoping to get done (with the rewrite) last year, but it’ll be this year.”
Mattis said she has worked hard to get input from as many corners of the city and said that while she does not expect the final document to please everyone completely, it emerged from a “robust” discussion about what the city wants and needs.