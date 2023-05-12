Robert Protivansky said he hadn’t thought of being public works commissioner until Mayor Michael Doenges suggested it.
“I never reached out and wasn’t looking to be commissioner, but the mayor said, ‘What about you?’” Protivansky said. “I’ve always enjoyed seeing projects through to the end. We have an amazing group now, staff. It made the decision easy for that reason.”
Doenges said on Friday that when the Board of Aldermen meets Monday, he will nominate Protivansky, who has been with the department for 23 years and manages the wastewater division, to be the new commissioner. Shortly after Doenges took office, he announced that sitting Commissioner James Rotondo would step aside and return to his previous role as city engineer as soon as a successor was in place.
“He knows how to manage a team very well,” Doenges said. “He understands the water and wastewater. ... He has a high perspective of what needs to be done. ... Because Jim is staying on as engineer, the transition is going to be quite smooth, I believe. ... Lots of really great people threw their name into the ring. Every person I talked to would have been a good fit, but to promote from within is always a benefit.”
Doenges said Protivansky, who was named the New England Water Environment Association’s operator of the year for Vermont last year, was the most respected of the division heads within DPW.
“He’s really ripe for the job right now,” Doenges said. “What I was looking for was someone that complemented the skill sets that already existed in DPW, someone I could work well with, someone who’s operational. Operational, day-to-day execution is really important and having the teams flowing is really important, and I think they’re all going to do well under Bob’s leadership.”
Protivansky said he plans to be “a hands-on, out-in-the-field” commissioner.
“There’s an enormous amount of projects on our plate right now,” he said. “I give the engineering staff credit for taking on as much as they have. I take lots of pride in the work we do.”
Mayoral nominations are subject to confirmation by the Board of Aldermen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.