The city will be getting a new Public Works Commissioner, Mayor Michael Doenges announced Monday.

Doenges said James Rotondo will return to his previous post as city engineer — a role he never relinquished when he became interim commissioner at the beginning of 2021 and continued to do in tandem with the job when he was awarded it permanently later that year. In that position, he will be responsible for the project management of all the various bond-funded infrastructure improvements currently or soon to be underway in the city.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.