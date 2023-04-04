The city will be getting a new Public Works Commissioner, Mayor Michael Doenges announced Monday.
Doenges said James Rotondo will return to his previous post as city engineer — a role he never relinquished when he became interim commissioner at the beginning of 2021 and continued to do in tandem with the job when he was awarded it permanently later that year. In that position, he will be responsible for the project management of all the various bond-funded infrastructure improvements currently or soon to be underway in the city.
“It was my idea because of the oncoming projects,” Doenges said Tuesday. “He’s put so much work and effort into these in the last few years. If you listen to the number-one challenge in DPW in the last couple years is: They don’t have time.”
Alderman William Gillam, Public Works Committee chair, said he is disappointed by the move, but is glad Rotondo’s experience and institutional knowledge still would be available to the department.
“Jim probably has the final say, and if he wants to do it, that’s fine,” Gillam said. “We’re in the middle of a lot of projects, and we need to have someone there that has a good handle on it.”
Doenges stressed that the move was not a demotion, and that Rotondo would not see a pay cut.
“How we’re going to do it is to be determined, but that’s where the special projects piece comes in, so we can continue to compensate him at his effective rate,” he said.
The move also would free Rotondo to prepare associate engineer Theodore Gillen to step into the role of city engineer when Rotondo is ready to retire.
“Succession planning is important at City Hall,” Doenges said. “We’ve got a lot of people getting ready to retire.”
The change echoes one in 2013, when then-commissioner Evan Pilachowski decided he wanted to go back to being city engineer, and then-mayor Christopher Louras named Jeffrey Wennberg to the position. However, Doenges said Rotondo’s successor has yet to be determined.
“I want to know who the new commissioner is going to be, and I’m surprised we didn’t see that last night,” Gillam said. “Usually, when you have a major turnover like this, we have all the appointments at the first meeting because they have to get rolling.”
Doenges said he does have someone in mind.
“I’m not going to mention who it is,” he said. “I’m not going to mention who it’s not. ... The person is still fully employed and exploring their options. ... If this person says no, I do have a second option.”
Filling the position has proven difficult in the recent past. Rotondo took the job after a Florida woman was named and won near-unanimous confirmation from the Board of Aldermen, only to back out at the last minute.
Rotondo did not immediately return calls on Tuesday.
Doenges made the first three appointments of his administrations on Monday, nominating Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters, Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste and Building Inspector Mark Sadakierski to continue in their roles. Not named yet are replacements for City Clerk Henry Heck, who was placed on administrative leave last month pending the appointment of his successor, or City Attorney Matthew Bloomer, who continues to fulfill the role on a contract basis with his new firm after leaving the post for the private sector.
“Matt has given me a proposal to have the contract go full-time,” Doenges said. “I think that’s a good option, and I really want to weigh out my options. In the meantime, Matt is doing a good job.”
Doenges said he is talking to a couple of candidates for the city clerk’s job.
“Once the news went out, there was definitely some interest,” he said. “I had one person in mind — making a change to an appointed position is a difficult thing to do.”
