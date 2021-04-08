Mayor David Allaire said he is restaffing the planning commission to avoid an “anti-business message” he said he worries recent policy discussions might have sent.
When Allaire announced his picks for the commission this week, three of the five sitting members — David Coppock, Larry Williams and Chairwoman Susan Schreibman — were left off the list. Williams submitted a letter of resignation and Allaire said he chose not to reappoint Coppock and Schreibman.
“I think it was something I’ve been thinking about for a while,” Allaire said Thursday. “Not just over the sign ordinance, but the whole direction of the commission.”
The commission undertook a comprehensive rewrite of the city’s sign ordinance on its own initiative — the rewrite had not been requested by the mayor’s office or Board of Aldermen — which was in turn, substantially rewritten by the Board of Aldermen to remove or loosen a number of restrictions. During that discussion and others, like the update of the city master plan, there was evident tension between the commission and some people responsible for business development, like Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy.
Aside from that, Allaire said, there was a lack of communication between the commission, an appointed board, and the elected branches of city government.
“Understanding what the Aldermen are thinking and what the mayor is thinking would go a long way toward getting better legislation, better planning,” Allaire said. “The planning commission and some of the other departments here were not always in sync, which made it harder to get things done. ... This has been a long time in coming.”
Coppock said he had expected it to come after Allaire took office in 2017.
“I like (Allaire) a lot, but we disagree on certain issues,” Coppock said. “I was surprised he didn’t replace me at that time. ... We knew we serve at the pleasure of whoever’s mayor at the time. We do have terms we serve. I don’t even remember — I think they’re 3-year terms.”
Coppock said it was clear that the commission and mayor were at odds during discussions of the sign ordinance and upcoming zoning rewrite, something that did not happen internally.
“All the members of the planning commission, we were pretty much in agreement, all five of us, on the issues we talked about,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot of controversy.”
Coppock said the commission wanted to put bicycle and pedestrian access at the forefront of discussions and to bring the city more inline with the practices of other communities.
“I’m not just talking about Manchester and Woodstock,” he said. “A lot of the more blue-collar towns have reduced sign sizes. ... It’s good economically, and I don’t think we did a good enough job getting that message across.”
Coppock said he saw the problem as tension between people in Rutland who want to keep everything the same and those who want to modernize the city.
“I think that’s what the rub is,” he said. “I guess I’m optimistic that there’s a lot of new, forward-thinking Board of Aldermen members. That could help with moving the city in the direction the planning commission envisioned.”
Schreibman said the group had worked well together and she had been looking forward to assembling a draft zoning ordinance.
“The planning commission was a team of well-qualified, competent volunteers who wanted to move Rutland forward,” she said. “However, the administration wants to move in a different direction.”
Williams did not return a call seeking comment. His letter of resignation simply read “It’s time for me to move on.”
To replace the three, Allaire named Rebecca Mattis, David O’Brien and Sarah Roy.
Mattis, who as chairwoman of the Charter and Ordinance Committee put in significant work on the version of the sign ordinance finally adopted by the Board of Aldermen, failed in her bid to be re-elected to the board in March. O’Brien was another aldermanic candidate passed over by the voters at town meeting, but he served as commissioner of the Department of Public Service under Gov. Jim Douglas and was head of the Rutland Economic Development Corp.
Allaire said Roy works in substance-abuse counseling for the Vermont Department of Health. He said she has been heavily involved in Project VISION and otherwise active in the community. He called all three appointees “middle of the road.”
“They understand some of the challenges we’re facing,” he said.
