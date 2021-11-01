Mayor David Allaire says he doesn’t expect any of the seven positions he is proposing to cut from the city’s police budget would have been filled anyway.
Allaire unveiled his proposed 2022-23 budget on Monday evening before the Board of Aldermen. At $22,820,452, the proposed budget is up $617,841, or 2.8% over the current year’s $22,202,611.
“I tried to keep in mind the general feeling,” Allaire said. “People are squeezed. There’s still COVID. People are having a hard time keeping up with their property taxes.”
Despite all that, Allaire said, the city has a lot it needs and his budget creates some new positions to address them. To balance that with keeping costs down — and the city’s fixed costs are once again up — he proposed cutting seven officers from the Rutland City Police Department.
Nobody will get laid off, though. While understaffing at the police department has been a constant issue for several years, Allaire said two recent departures had brought the RCPD to 13 vacancies.
“We’re not trying to balance the budget on the backs of the police department, but it’s reality,” he said. “I wouldn’t go out and ask the public to fund these positions knowing we’re not going to get people here. ... If we’re able to fill the six positions that are funded, I’ll be happy.”
To compensate for the low staffing level, Allaire said he is adding a new civilian position that will deal with “nuisance” calls, such as noise complaints, hopefully freeing up officers to focus on “public safety” calls.
Another new position being proposed is a code enforcement officer in the Building and Zoning office, which experienced significant turnover during the last year and faces an increasing workload. Allaire said the new hire will help “proactively address our housing stock” in addition to clearing out the office’s backlog.
In addition, “our city attorney has been absolutely overloaded with work,” Allaire said. “He’s not keeping up.”
Allaire said sending work to outside counsel has not reduced the workload enough, so he lowered the budget for additional legal services and created an assistant city attorney position.
“I think the time is right,” he said.
On top of that, Allaire said the Department of Public Works had fallen behind on its vehicle replacement schedule, so is proposing two new dump trucks and a new sidewalk plow. This comes alongside a 4.4% increase in health insurance, a price hike in fuel oil, and a 1.5% cost of living increase for non-union personnel.
There were no questions or comments from the Board of Aldermen when Allaire presented the proposed budget.
The Aldermen will review the budget by sections in the committees relevant to each section before the full board approves a final figure to go on the town meeting ballot. The Board of Aldermen may remove or reduce line items from the mayor’s proposal, but are unable to add anything.
