Mayor David Allaire says he had to contend with a 22% insurance increase when drafting his proposed budget for 2021-22.
“We worked very diligently over the last three to four weeks to get this down to an acceptable level,” Allaire said on Monday. “We did not want to lay anybody off.”
The budget proposal of $22.3 million is an increase of $272,838 or about 1.2% over the $22,054,007 voters approved in March. But that doesn’t quite tell the whole tale, because prior to setting the tax rate, the board and the mayor got together and shaved more off the budget in order to level out taxes on the municipal side. Accounting for those rescissions, Allaire said, the budget is closer to a 5% increase over last year.
The biggest change, aside from an extra $600,000 in health insurance costs, came from restoring the $500,000 paving line that had been approved by voters but cut from the budget in that last-minute effort.
“That made up a considerable amount of the rescissions,” Allaire said. “I had a lengthy discussion with the commissioner of public works and though I might have seen it differently at first, I agreed we should leave that in there in light of how we’re falling behind on paving.”
Allaire said negotiations with Blue Cross/Blue Shield did yield a proposal that would have shaved almost $200,000 off the insurance bill, but that the city employees unions were not ready to sign off on the changes in benefits, including an end to coverage of out-of-network physicians. Allaire said he was hopeful further negotiations with the union might yield some movement.
A call to union representative David Van Deusen was not returned Monday afternoon.
Left out of the budget was a $150,000 truck the Department of Works hoped to purchase. Allaire said that while the truck up for replacement is 20 years old, it was still safe.
“We’ve been pretty diligent about replacing trucks lately,” he said. “A one-year delay replacing trucks wouldn’t set us behind at all.”
Left out for the second year in a row was the 40th officer in the police department. Allaire cut the position after the department failed for numerous years to hire enough officers to come up to full staffing, but said he would find a way to put the money back in if the department found enough officers.
On Monday, Allaire said he did not expect that to happen.
“We’re considerably under that now,” he said. “We’re funding it at 39 and I don’t have any desire to put anything back in.”
Allaire’s budget also skips a year in the $300,000 in annual contributions the city makes in order to close the deficit in the pension fund. Allaire said the city’s actuary assured him a one-time reduction in that contribution, with the understanding it would be restored the following year, would not set the city back.
“If it had, I would have had second thoughts about that,” Allaire said. “That’s one area where I’m confident if we get back on track next year, we’ll be fine.”
Alderman Chris Ettori, chairman of the Finance Committee, said he is still looking through the budget, but that he had an overall positive impression.
“I have a couple of questions but all-in-all I think the mayor’s put together a reasonable budget,” Ettori said. “It looks like some of the cuts he made are cuts I have suggested over the years. I appreciate that he’s trying to make the touch decisions.”
The budget goes to the Board of Aldermen, which may remove expenditures but not add any. Once revised by the board, which reviews each section in the relevant committees, the budget goes before voters in March 2021.
