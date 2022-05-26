A vacancy on the City Board of School Commissioners is one step closer to being filled.
On Wednesday, Mayor David Allaire named Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland, to fill the seat vacated by Brittany Cavacas, who resigned earlier this month.
Fagan represents a pivot for Allaire, who had initially floated city resident Bob Pearo Jr. as a potential nominee.
Pearo ran unsuccessfully for the School Board in March. Allaire’s selection of Pearo drew criticism from some city residents, however, who argued Marisa Kiefaber — the next-highest vote-getter in the race — should be appointed. Kiefaber fell only five votes short of a seat on the board but 220 votes ahead of Pearo.
Kiefaber and Pearo ran for the School Board on opposing slates — “Rutland Forward” and “Rutland Parents 4 RCPS,” respectively.
At last week’s Board of Aldermen meeting, School Commissioner Marybeth Lennox-Levins, who also ran on the Rutland Forward slate, read a series of letters from people objecting to Allaire selecting Pearo, arguing for Kiefaber instead.
While choosing the next-highest vote-getter is often claimed by some to be common practice for filling board vacancies in the city, it is not a practice mayors have consistently observed through the years.
Per city charter, the mayor is responsible for filling vacancies on the School Board until the next election. Appointments must be made within 14 days of the vacancy and are subject to confirmation by the board. A seven-vote supermajority of the board is required to overturn an appointment.
Allaire said he still believed Pearo would have done a good job on the board, but explained he changed course after hearing from city residents who disagreed.
“When I was first elected mayor, I promised the voters that I would be the mayor for all the city, and that when I made decisions like this, I would take in the input from everyone, and that’s exactly what I did,” he said Thursday.
Allaire added he wanted to make sure he named someone who would bring people together, prioritize budget and policy issues, and leave agendas at the door.
“Peter has been a community leader for a number of years. He’s a friend. I trust him. He’s well-respected in the community,” he said. “I think all of that, along with his leadership abilities and his proven record, will bring stability to the board.”
Speaking Thursday, Fagan said Allaire first approached him about the vacancy last week but he took a couple days to consider the offer.
“I told him initially that I would probably do it because you don’t say ‘no’ when you’re asked to do something from a leader,” he said.
Fagan is no stranger to the School Board. He previously served as school commissioner for 13 years, beginning in the mid-2000s.
This time around, however, Fagan — who recently announced he would not seek another term in the House — said he agreed to only serve on the School Board until the next election in March and did not intend to run for reelection.
Fagan said he hopes to bring a “calming influence” to the board.
“I tend to allow myself time to understand everything that I need to understand before I really get into it,” he said.
School Board Chair Alison Notte said she was pleased with Allaire’s choice, stating it was in the best interest of the district.
She said Fagan’s previous experience as a commissioner, as well as in the State House, will be welcome on the board, where eight of its 10 current commissioners are still serving their first term.
“We have a very inexperienced board,” she said. “I think it’ll be a good opportunity for someone like Peter (who) has the experience and background within the school system and public service to fill the role.”
Per city charter and board policy, the board will formally receive the nomination from the mayor at its next regular meeting on June 14 and will vote to confirm Fagan at its August meeting because no meeting is scheduled for July.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(1) comment
The mayor has earned my respect for this compromise selection. It may not be what some people were hoping for on either side of a number of issues but at least it was not the extreme, outlier pick he had initially proposed in Mr. Pearo. For him to state publicly that he changed his mind based on what he heard from the public is pretty powerful!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.