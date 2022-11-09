Mayor David Allaire says the Board of Aldermen has too much to do to leave a seat empty.
Alderman Christopher Ettori resigned at the end of the board’s regular meeting Monday, citing that he needed to be more available to his family in the evenings. While Allaire and other mayors have in the past seen fit to leave vacancies in place until Town Meeting Day in March, Allaire said on Wednesday he intends to name a replacement next week.
“I’m more concerned about making sure there’s enough people on the board,” Allaire said. “The workload is very high. ... The committees have been very busy in the last few months.”
In recent weeks, committee meetings have frequently had multi-item agendas, something that was rare in the preceding decade. Allaire said the board was busy “in a good way.”
“I think there’s a lot of potential for projects to move forward and things before us that need to be taken care of,” he said.
Allaire left William Notte’s seat on the board vacant in 2019 when Notte resigned after his election to the Legislature, but Notte held his seat until the legislative session started in January. Similarly, when Alderman Jon Skates resigned in early 2016, Mayor Christopher Louras opted to leave the seat vacant and let the voters fill it in March.
In both of those cases, the budget process — which starts this week with a Recreation Committee meeting Thursday — was finished.
Mayoral appointees are presented to the Board of Aldermen and then tabled until the next regular meeting, giving board members time to talk one-on-one with the appointees. Seven board members must vote against an appointee to overturn an appointment.
Committee appointments, on the other hand, are made by the board president.
Ettori served as chairman of the Public Works Committee. Board President Michael Doenges could not be immediately reached Wednesday about who would take over that post.
