Race has become more of a topic in Rutland in recent years, but the candidates for mayor have different ideas on whether it's a genuine issue.
There is very little hard data on the issue in the city, which was 95% white according to 2019 U.S. Census estimates. Rutland had the highest racial disparity in the state in traffic stops resulting in searches according to a study published last year by the University of Vermont. People draw their own conclusions from controversies like changing the Rutland High School nickname or the Board of Aldermen's failures to pass resolutions condemning hate symbols or the assault on the Capitol building.
Beyond the simple moral dimension, how the city handles racial issues can have economic implications. Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said he has been asked by business owners he is trying to recruit to come to the area whether their families would be the only people of color around. Jepson said his job gets harder when some in the city show hostility to people of different races, religions or cultures.
"Our marketing effort is pretty far-reaching and part of our goal is to attract diversity to the area," he said. "Ultimately, we all have to be careful about what we say and how we behave."
Is racism a problem in the city?
"I do not see a problem with racism in our community any more than I see in the whole state or the whole United States," Mayor David Allaire said. "There's always going to be some people that, for whatever reason — I don't want to label them 'racist,' but I guess they'd be labeled racist. They feel differently about other people."
Allaire said he feels the community is welcoming overall and doesn't consider itself racist.
"Certainly, there are a group of people who feel we are," Allaire said.
Alderman Sam Gorruso noted that two of his grandchildren are people of color before saying that he did not see racism in the city, and stressed his own fair-mindedness.
"I've said before,I don't see color, I see people," he said. "I wasn't brought up like that. ... So help me God, if you knew my mom and dad, you'd understand."
Gorruso acknowledged that though he doesn't see it, others in the community seem to.
"They must be seeing something I'm not picking up on," he said. "I don't see what I see on television. What happened in the ’60s, I've never seen in Rutland. I've never seen anyone treated, God forbid, like they were treated in the ’40s and ’50s. I hope that never happens here. ... When you see what went on in the world, Rosa Parks — it's crazy what the world did to those people. There's no need for it in Rutland, no room for it."
Kam Johnston said that while he does see a problem with racism in Rutland, he also sees a problem with how it is discussed.
"One of the concerns I have is when we talk about racism, we talk about 'rampant' or add qualifiers that inflate the problem or inflame things," he said. "The discussion about the name change — it gets couched in a way where it becomes an us vs. them argument. I think we could have come up with some compromises at the beginning if we'd had more of a process."
Kathleen Krevetsky said she sees a "very divided city."
"There's many angry people, and it didn't start with this election and the election before," she said. "There's a difference of opinion on what is racism. I think it's very clear when you see the arrow on some people's political signs, you know the fight is not over. We're all visitors here. We took the land from the Abenaki. Why that is not acknowledged — the Indigenous people had to hide their origins."
Krevetsky said racism is everywhere, but the question is whether people are aware of their own prejudices.
"No, they're probably not aware of it," she said.
Alderman Chris Ettori answered with an unequivocal "yes."
"I think we've seen the division show up over and over around this issue, so quite clearly it's a problem," he said. "I don't think a lot of people understand truly the scope of what racism is talking about. ... For example, in the conversation around the Raiders, the argument is that keeping the mascot is racist, but they don't understand it from that perspective. They understand it from their own experience. ... The idea of systemic racism is undergirding all these conversations and we need to take a good look at ourselves and see where are we making decisions from."
Matthew Godnick Seager echoed Allaire, saying racism is a problem, but not so much in Rutland.
"I think Rutlanders are very kind, welcoming, generous people," he said. "It's not a problem unique to Rutland or especially problematic in Rutland. ... Does it exist? Yes. Is it pervasive? No."
The candidates offered varying ideas of what sort of leadership the mayor should provide on race. Seager said the mayor should "stand up for Rutland" which is "not a racist city." Johnston said many of the bigger structural problems, like bail disparity, are outside the city's control, but the mayor should provide moral leadership and provide pressure where possible. Gorruso said he would want to hear from the people who see more of a problem with racism in the city than he does.
"I guess they'd have to teach me because I don't get it," he said. "I'd want to talk to them. I'd want to ask them to teach me what it is. I don't see it."
Allaire said the mayor should lead by example and that he prides himself on treating everyone the way he would want to be treated. Krevetsky said the mayor needs to facilitate conversations to find common ground, but also to look to the youth of the city, like the Rutland High School students who chose the school's new nickname.
"They are the ones that are leading the way and I'm very proud of them," she said. "There is wisdom in what children say and there is so much to learn and when we stop learning, we stop loving."
Krevetsky also said the mayor should not display the now-defunct Rutland High arrowhead logo.
Ettori said one of his campaign planks was to create a "diversity, equity and inclusion advisory group."
"We need to be willing to have the conversation," he said. "We don't have the structures in place to have good conversations. People yelling at each other from either side is not productive."
The sixth mayoral candidate, Marge Johnston, is the mother of Kam Johnston, who said he is serving as her media adviser and she is not participating in interviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.