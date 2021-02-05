Rutland’s mayoral candidates have offered ideas on economic development ranging from painting porches to holding a rhubarb festival.
Six of the seven candidates answered questions this week about their ideas for improving Rutland’s economy. The seventh — Marge Johnston — declined to be interviewed. Johnston has only communicated to the press through her son, fellow candidate Kam Johnston, who has said she is refusing interviews to protest having been left out of a mayoral debate when she ran for the office in the 1990s.
The remaining candidates — Mayor David Allaire, Aldermen Chris Ettori and Sam Gorruso, community activist Kathleen Krevetski, political newcomer Matthew Seager and Kam Johnston — showed themselves aligned with some of their opponents in some areas and diametrically opposed in others.
The city’s Business Incentive Assistance Program featured in a number of their ideas. Allaire said his aim for small business would be to build upon the microgrants for small businesses, saying it had seemed particularly successful in the last year. Allaire said he would like to see the program marketed more aggressively, and that he could see putting more money into it if enough local businesses begin using it.
“Each of those individual grants is not tons and tons of money, but I think it provides a helpful boost,” Allaire said.
Ettori, on the other hand, said he would like to see the BIAP fund used to create a “culture of entrepreneurship,” refocusing it from helping new businesses specifically to helping small businesses overcome challenges. That, he said, will involve talking to small businesses about what their challenges are, which is a key factor in Gorruso’s strategy. Gorruso said he would try to meet individually with as many business-owners as he could.
“Go in, find out what they need and what they think you can do to help them,” he said. “In my job, I do an account a day, always have.”
Seager said the “foundation” of Rutland’s economy needed to be addressed by creating a pipeline of getting staff to employers. He noted the shortage of skilled tradespeople like plumbers and auto mechanics in the area and said someone coming out of the Stafford Technical Center’s electrician program will need more training before going out and working as an electrician. He said he wants to establish a new vocational training program to get them the rest of the way ready.
“There’s so much work there,” he said. “There’s so much work for anyone who wants it in these fields. They make great money and it’s a path to business ownership.”
Krevetski’s campaign has been focused from the beginning on creating a farm- and food-centric economy in the city, and she said she would create new businesses by devoting city resources to the Vermont Farmer’s Food Center. Like Seager’s plan, Krevetski’s vision includes more local vocational training, only in the form of a culinary school at VFFC.
“It’s all based on food,” she said. “We have all the resources here. We have the farms, we have the farmers.”
Johnston said he would help small businesses by hiring a lobbyist to get the city as much federal money as possible.
“We need to make bold action,” he said.
Each candidate offered a slightly different picture for the future of downtown. Krevetski’s involved outdoor gear-shops, cookware stores, shops for local food and more restaurants. Ettori said he expects successful businesses will be “niche, experiential retail.”
“What’s going to drive people into our downtown is going to be the experience of being in Rutland,” he said. “Whether it’s pop-up shops or peddler carts for entrepreneurs who aren’t ready for storefronts, are there other ways we can drive retail economic activities?”
Seager said retail will thrive if the city creates high-paying jobs to give stores a customer base. Johnston said downtown would benefit from closing Center Street to vehicular traffic.
Gorruso said he was unsure what sort of future retail had and suggested light manufacturing, such as the medical device company planning to move into the former Rutland Herald building, and medical offices might be better targets to fill empty storefronts downtown. Allaire noted that people were already starting to shop online more prior to the pandemic, but noted the restaurant sector was doing well in Rutland and might hold the best potential for growth.
Allaire noted that the recent studies conducted as part of the rewrite of the downtown plan identified developing residential units on the upper floors of downtown buildings as an opportunity. He said he would like to use the BIAP fund, downtown tax credits and whatever other programs the city could find to encourage downtown housing.
Seager said he thought relaxing some building regulations could be the key to downtown housing. Ettori offered ideas similar to Allaire’s, saying the city should back more small-scale housing developments downtown to demonstrate demand and then look for opportunities to support larger projects. Ettori backed housing improvements around the city — he proposed creating a porch improvement fund in his campaign announcement.
Krevetski said before encouraging housing downtown, she would fill up the stores so people would have somewhere to go. Also, she said she thought the city should host a festival every weekend, starting with a rhubarb festival she said she would, if elected, hold in a COVID-safe manner as early in the spring as possible. Johnston said he did not see much practicality, at least in the short run, in encouraging downtown housing.
Gorruso said he was not sure he saw a place for housing downtown, noting how events in and around what is now called Center Street Marketplace Park tend to draw noise complaints from the Bardwell House.
“And rightfully so,” he said. “They deserve to sleep. You can’t have residential in a booming downtown. If you’re going to have residential, you have to have peace and quiet. ... It can work — it works in cities — but we certainly had complaints back in the ’90s.”
Five years ago, Rutland’s selection as a refugee resettlement site had been touted by the local economic development community as a way to fight the city’s population decline. Trump-era restrictions on refugee resettlement are being lifted, but most of the candidates hesitated to say what role resettlement — which provoked a fierce backlash and ended after only a small handful of families arrived — could play in the city’s economy if it resumed.
“I’m certainly happy with the folks who have come,” Allaire said. “They’ve blended into the community. If you weren’t part of the conversation four years ago, you’d never know. I am absolutely open to any and all folks who have a desire to start a new life, no matter where they come from.”
Seager and Ettori noted that where refugees go is ultimately a decision by the federal government, with Ettori throwing in the observation that two of the families that came to Rutland have since become homeowners. Gorruso said he did not buy the oft-repeated line from the development community that the city needs people more than it needs jobs, and said Rutland needs to create more high-paying jobs before it can talk about increasing the population.
Johnston said he supports bringing refugees to Rutland, but that he wants the city to take an active role in making sure they succeed here. Krevetski said she would welcome more refugees to the city, and would otherwise try to attract new residents by removing fluoride from city water.
