Mayor David Allaire says the city is in better shape than it was when he took over six years ago. Board of Aldermen President Michael Doenges says he has an actual plan to keep the city moving forward.
Allaire is seeking a fourth term as mayor. Doenges, who is finishing his first term on the Board of Aldermen and first year as its president, is hoping to unseat Allaire.
Allaire said the story of his administration has been one of progress despite a setback that affected the entire world.
“If you look at where we were three years ago, prior to the pandemic, crime was down,” he said. “Projects were getting finished.”
As the city comes out of the pandemic, Allaire said public safety is going to be his priority. Drug houses continue to operate in city neighborhoods — prosecutors recently made a point of discussing the volume of activity in the home of the defendant in a current murder case — and Allaire noted how the city’s hands have been tied by recent bail reforms.
“I think the city police are looking at the issues in the neighborhoods,” he said. “I know in the last several months we have aggressively worked with the feds. ... Unfortunately, these things take time. ... These larger drug investigations take time.”
Allaire said federal authorities are more able to hold suspects pre-trial and that he would like to see an increased use of federal asset forfeiture in city drug cases. The city has used the authority of the building and zoning office to shutter some hotspots, and Allaire said that may increasingly figure into the city’s anti-crime strategy.
“It has to rise to a certain level to be able to shut housing down,” he said. “There’s a lot of reasons I think the state has some say in that.”
Doenges said he wants city government to interact more directly with the criminal justice system, working through Project Vision to get the courts to fast track the cases of repeat offenders. Doenges said he did not expect the judiciary to take direction from City Hall, but that he believed the office could influence the other branch if it tried.
“I’m expecting (Judge Cortland) Corsones to sit down and listen and have a conversation with us,” he said. “I think he’d be willing to consider fast-tracking these cases. ... Some of these people might be perfect for treatment court, but they can’t get there if their cases can’t be seen.”
Questions about the shape of city government are coming to the fore of the election.
Allaire said he has had some conversations about the idea of hiring a city manager but characterized them as very preliminary. “I think it’s something we looked at 15 years ago and city voters were not in favor at that time,” he said.
Doenges said he wants to make planning a major in-house function at City Hall. “I know it sounds simplified, but we need a plan, an actual, written-down, certified set of plans on what we want the city to look like in 30 years,” he said. “When we look at the way we strategize in the city, there’s really not much of a plan-based status quo.”
Doenges said he would lead in the creation of city master plan with population growth targets and then develop strategies to meet those targets with community partners. To get there, he said he wants to create a city planning position — ideally held by Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste, with many of Strniste’s current duties shifted elsewhere.
To do that, Doenges said he’d have to move some items around in the budget, but two recent measures should make it possible to build the position into City Hall without raising taxes. One, he said, is new software the city has implemented under Strniste that automates some of the permitting process, freeing staff up for other work. Another is a new fee schedule in which the city charges for certificates of occupancy, generating more revenue in the building and zoning office.
“I have to do it within the budget,” he said. “If the budget gets approved, I have a year I have to live with that budget.”
Allaire said he expected to do more planning if reelected but expressed skepticism about having a full-time city planner. “There might be some merit to it, but I don’t think we could keep someone busy with planning on a 40-hour basis,” he said.
