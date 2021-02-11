Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg spent his last two years on the job saying the city needs to double the paving budget if it wants to keep up with the rate at which city streets decay.
Many of the candidates for mayor say they are not so sure.
Nobody denies that paving has long been seriously underfunded in the city — the condition of the streets are ample proof. City voters have long supported spending more on paving, repeatedly voting for increases to the paving line that were separated out of the main budget on the March ballot and overwhelmingly voting for the $5 million paving bond last year.
In 2015, Wennberg calculated how much the city spends per mile of road and compared it to other communities. Burlington, he found, spent almost four times per mile of road than Rutland did. The city was also outpaced by municipalities that don't have Chittenden County's tax base.
By the time the city was debating the paving bond, roughly half the city streets needed to be repaved. Wennberg and city engineer — now acting public works commissioner James Rotondo — made presentations to the board on repaving schedules and said if the city gets caught up on paving, it will need to spend twice what it does on a year-to-year basis to keep the roads from falling into a condition where Rutland would again need to look at a bond just to catch up.
Allaire, who is seeking a third term, says he hopes to get his budget there, but it will not happen all at once, but rather "very incrementally," perhaps increasing the line by $100,000 a year until it gets where it needs to be.
"It depends on what the competing factors are," he said. "The wild cards are health insurance and other fixed costs."
Alderman Sam Gorruso, one of the six challengers, said DPW's credibility was damaged by the difficulties with the transition to a new water-meter system, so he would need to review all the numbers himself.
"Does it need to be double-funded, triple-funded — I don't know because I haven't been in it," he said. "I don't think the answer is necessarily throwing money at problems."
Kathleen Krevetsky expressed skepticism about the numbers and a distrust of Wennberg. She said the city would have to find new sources of revenue before spending more on the roads.
"We cannot spend money that we do not have," she said.
Alderman Chris Ettori took a position similar to Allaire, saying the paving budget needs increase, but he couldn't see doubling it all at once.
"It would be a waste of the bond money if we did not keep up with regular maintenance," he said.
Ettori said the city needs a capital planning budget, and that it was a shame the capital improvement plan put together by then-Aldermen Christopher Robinson and David Wallstrom never got used.
Kam Johnston said he would not prioritize roads.
"It doesn't make sense to go around paving everything when you have the water pipes underneath," he said. "You also have to realize pedestrians are getting the short end of this."
Matthew Godnick Seager, on the other hand, said he would prioritize roads but needed to do his own math on the subject.
"If that's what we need, I guess that's what we need," he said. "It's a matter of paying for it. ... It comes back to, we need to put more money in the pot, ne need to grow our tax base, but roads are important."
Seager was the only candidate to stake out a clear position on prioritizing the three major expenses coming before the water system — projects to reduce combined sewage overflows, ongoing water main replacement and state-mandated phosphorous-removal efforts.
"The thing that disturbs me is we have sewage spilling into Otter Creek and East Creek," he said. "I'm not sure people appreciate that's what's happening."
The other candidates all said they would take their guidance on such priorities from the DPW staff, with several noting that which efforts had more grant money available would be a good guide.
One opportunity for funding infrastructure improvements that the city has not taken advantage of is the creation of tax increment finance, or TIF, districts, which allow municipalities to finance public works projects using increases in tax revenue from related private developments.
"We have had a little bit of conversation about that here," Allaire said. "You need to put together a large — not only infrastructure but capital improvement — plan to justify a TIF district. The numbers have to be pretty large."
Allaire said there had been some hope a TIF district could have been planned around the hotel that was being developed for the former Rutland Herald building, but since that project fell apart, he has not seen anything on the right scale.
Ettori said downtown would be a grand candidate for a TIF district, particularly one aimed at sprucing up the area around the train station.
"We want people arriving on Amtrak to look at the city and say they'd like to stay here," he said.
Seager said he could picture using a TIF district to support a hypothetical development involving the former Mintzer property on Strong's Avenue.
"You've got the railroad right there and you can ship things out," he said.
He said he'd also be interested in seeing whether the program could serve to spur some action at the long-vacant gas station at the corner of routes 4 and 7.
Gorruso said he was unfamiliar with TIF districts and he expected it was one of several aspects of being mayor he would have to learn about on the job. Johnston said he was skeptical of the TIF program from watching how it has functioned in Burlington and Bennington. Krevetsky said she would "have to think about" the subject.
Gorruso said while walkability was important, especially downtown, he did not see the need to do much in terms of improving bicycle access.
"I have a lot of friends who are bikers, and it's never a problem where they need huge amounts of space," he said. "Thank God, we've never had any problems — that I know of."
Ettori said he would like to invest in more sidewalk repairs, finish the Creek Path and continue the way DPW has applied the Complete Streets guidelines to road projects. Allaire took a similar stance on the Complete Streets guidelines, saying the city had done a lot of legwork on the issue.
"We want to have a walkable city" he said. "What's always been a challenge is Woodstock Avenue and South Main. The way those streets were engineered years and years ago make it very difficult for bikes."
Johnston argued for prioritizing sidewalk repairs and closing off Center Street and Part of Merchants Row to motor vehicles, but said he would not support more bike lanes.
"Inside the city, I don't think it works," he said.
Seager backed more sidewalk repairs but not more bike lanes, questioning the practicality of such infrastructure in an area with a long snowy winter. Krevetsky said she would put bike lanes in every plan going forward and study ways to improve safety for people crossing Route 7.
The seventh candidate for mayor, Marge Johnston, is the son of Kam Johnston, who says he is acting as her media adviser, and she is not participating in interviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.