MONTPELIER — Rebuilding infrastructure in Vermont was the theme of a discussion Monday at the Vermont League of Cities and Towns between mayors from across the state and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.
Welch said he was working with Rep. Peter Alfazio, D-Oregon 4th District, chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, to put together a summary of major infrastructure issues for a bill that could propose spending up to $1.5 trillion. Welch said he expects the bill will receive wide bipartisan support and the signature of President Donald Trump, who touted infrastructure as a major part of his election campaign platform. Welch said he hoped a bill would be introduced in May.
“We have to have an infrastructure bill in Washington to help both the states and the municipalities address incredibly urgent and long-overdue and neglected infrastructure needs,” Welch said. “We know, and I certainly know, that we’ve got to get things done and infrastructure is job one.”
The message from mayors to Welch was uniformly similar, as municipalities struggle with aging infrastructure for water and sewer systems and federal and state mandates to upgrade combined sewer overflow (CSO) systems to reduce sewage spills in waterways and tackle water quality issues. Many cities are having to ask voters to approve bonds for expensive water treatment plant upgrades, including Montpelier ($16.75 million), Barre ($2.5 million) and Rutland ($7.2 million). The Montpelier bond was approved by voters in November, while the Barre and Rutland proposals will be decided on the ballot in March.
Only one municipality, Newport, had not had a CSO discharge, except for one instance that involved human error, in many years, Newport Mayor Paul Monette said.
Other major infrastructure issues for municipalities included crumbling roads and bridges, and the need to combine road repairs with underground water and sewer upgrades to reduce costs and avoid having to perform water and sewer line work after a road had been repaired.
Mayors also stressed the need for a build-out of high-speed internet and public transport services in rural areas to improve economic opportunities in Vermont. Welch said Alfazio supported the proposals in his own rural state as an important economic stimulus.
Welch referenced a series of water-main breaks in Montpelier that paralyzed parts of the city in recent weeks. They included a 12-inch water-main break at Elm and Spring streets that shut down all traffic on Route 2 during rush hour on Jan. 28; and five days later, on Feb. 2, an 8-inch main break on Nelson Street that sent water down Main Street that froze, again disrupting traffic through the city. In both cases, boil water notices were issued, asking people not to drink the water until tests showed it was safe.
“I just want to point out that Montpelier has spent about $3 million in the last three years on its water infrastructure and we continue to need to be making more repairs,” Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson said.
Watson said the city has to replace several bridges over the next few years, including the Rialto Bridge on State Street across the North Branch River, although that project will be in planning for another two years.
Watson stressed the need to focus on population density in municipalities to reduce sprawl and demand for services and further infrastructure challenges. Energy efficiency in municipal buildings was also a priority for the city, she added.
Barre Mayor Lucas Herring said the city is asking voters in March to support a $2.5 million bond for water and wastewater upgrades and a second bond of $560,000 for infrastructure upgrades in city facilities.
“I think it’s something that is needed and that’s why we’ve have it as a bond,” Lucas said. “Moving forward, if we could have some matching funds from the federal level, it will help with the infrastructure problems that we have to work on.”
Rutland Mayor David Allaire said the city had put together a list of infrastructure projects that included sidewalks, street repairs, bridges, culverts, and water and sewer lines.
“It’s to address what we see as a $100 million ongoing replacement of all of our 125-year-old underground and sewer pipes, and we have been incrementally working on that,” Allaire said, adding that the city would be asking voters to approve a bond for a bridge repair and the wastewater upgrades.
Allaire said a list of projects and costs included sidewalks ($6.5 million), street repair and paving ($9 million), wastewater treatment plant ($7.2 million), bridges and culverts ($4 million), and water filtration plant ($1 million).
“So, you get the idea that it’s all multi-million issues,” Allaire added.
