The fifth candidate for mayor is running for four other offices, as well.
Former School Board member Kam Johnston announced Friday he would once again run for mayor as well as alderman, School Board, city assessor and city treasurer. Johnston has put himself forward as a multi-seat candidate repeatedly in the last several years, managing to win one seat on the School Board when running unopposed only to fail in his bid in re-election.
“I had to wrestle with the decision (to seek multiple offices) because I realize it allows people to marginalize me by saying I can’t focus on any particular task,” Johnston said. “I didn’t run for mayor last time. I tried to focus only on running for assessor. I got fewer votes.”
In the mayoral race, Johnston joins what is now the most crowded field since the seven-way race in 2007. Mayor David Allaire is seeking reelection while facing challenges from Alderman Chris Ettori, political newcomer Matthew Seager, local activist Kathleen Krevetski and now Johnston.
Johnston said he was motivated to run again by his belief that elections should never be uncontested — though that was only really at risk of happening with the city treasurer this year — and his desire to limit the influence of money in politics. Johnston said he feels he has something to contribute as well.
“My School Board tenure was short, but I think I made a contributing factor, and I worked with the board members,” he said. “I can stand up to pressure. Mr. Allaire, when he was (president of the Board of Aldermen) silenced me from outside the rail. I believe in free speech, and I believe in having unpopular points of view represented.”
Johnston was involved in several lawsuits against the city at the time over his mother’s properties and Allaire declared he would no longer call on Johnston during the public comment section of Board of Aldermen meetings because he had been abusing the process to harangue the board about his legal disputes. Allaire eventually reversed the decision, saying Johnston had shown he was able to behave better when called on for comment on specific issues.
Johnston said he continued to be unemployed, but cast that as a positive.
“I can start right in on doing the job whereas some of the other candidates would have to transition out,” Johnston said, adding that his educational background includes a degree in public administration. “I think I’m John Q. Public ,and we need to focus on what is causing people to leave as the first step and then look at how to expand the pool.”
