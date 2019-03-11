WALLINGFORD — A recount held at the Town Office on Monday confirmed that John McClallen defeated incumbent Select Board Chairman Bill Brooks in a race for a three-year Select Board seat.
Town Meeting Day results had McClallen with 190 votes to Brooks’ 180. After the recount, it was found McClallen only won by nine votes.
Town Clerk Julie Sharon said this is the first time she’s had to oversee a recount. Sharon has been town clerk since 2013, and had been the assistant town clerk since 2002. She said she contacted the Secretary of State’s Office to make sure proper procedures were followed after Brooks requested a recount in writing.
Members of the the Board of Civil Authority did the actual counting. The Board of Civil Authority consists of Justices of the Peace and Select Board members. Among them were Judy Edmunds, Gary Fredette, Rose Regula, Nelson Tift, Bruce Duchesne and Lynn Edmunds.
Fredette, Regula, and Tift are sitting Select Board members. Duchesne was recently elected to the Select Board, defeating incumbent Mark Tessier.
Neither Brooks nor McClallen were present for the recount.
McClallen is a longtime resident of Wallingford. He said Monday in a phone interview that he’s been retired for the past nine years, having been a machinist with General Electric for 33 years.
“I don’t think I bring any huge change to the board, I’ll just go there and do the work for the town,” he said.
McClallen said he volunteered in a number of small roles for the town over the years. For years people have been telling him to run for the Select Board, he said, but this was the first year he decided to do so, mainly because he grew tired of going to vote and seeing only uncontested races.
Brooks said Monday he’ll continue to serve on the Development Review Board and the Economic Development Committee, and will be happy to answer questions anyone on the Select Board may have for him.
Tift said Monday that Brooks will be missed on the board, as he was familiar with the workings of town government.
“He is very familiar, he’s on the DRB. He’s a mailman, so he knows everybody in town. He’s a great resource,” said Tift, adding that he doesn’t think McClellan is planning on pushing any major shifts in policy or approach. “I don’t see a large shift. I think John was pretty straight up, he’s not looking to change much of anything.”
Tift said he suspects he’ll be asked to serve as the Select Board’s chairman and will likely accept if offered.
Fredette said he hopes Brooks will serve on the board once more, but also thinks it’s good to have new voice.
“All the times I’ve run, there’s always been uncontested races,” he said. “We’ve got new people interested in being on the board, I think it’s a great thing. I think it’s great to have new ideas.”
He said people often complain about things the board does, but no one ever runs against its members. He said oftentimes people stay on the board for years because they’re worried no one else will step up.
“Now, people are ready to jump in. It’s great,” he said.
The Wallingford Select Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall every first and third Monday of the month.
