John McNeil figures he’s worked in downtown Rutland longer than anyone.
The co-owner of McNeil & Reedy completed his 50th year working at the family business on Friday, marking the occasion with a spirit tasting from Killington Distillery sponsored by clothing label Mizzen+Main.
McNeil said he does not remember much about his first day on the job, just that as a 15-year-old, he was eager to start actually working in the shop his father had co-founded before he was born.
“Salesmanship is in my blood from my father before me,” he said. “I wanted to come in and work and help him out. His partner was older than him, so I came in to sell clothing and then a few years later started the tailoring.”
McNeil got a head start on his twin brother, James, who now co-owns the shop but was then working next door at Howard Bank. James’ son, Casey, has since become the third generation in the family business.
“I love waiting on people,” John McNeil said. “I love helping them color-coordinate and picking out outfits for them, whether it’s a wedding or a funeral.”
The business has changed through the years — and so has fashion.
“It went from flares in the ’70s to slim fit where we are today,” he said. “Ties went from wider to narrow. Some styles are coming back. Floral patterns are coming back. Paisleys never went away.”
One style McNeil said he misses is the doubled-breasted suit, which he always found a bit dressier than the cuts favored today. On the other hand, he said he was very happy when cuffs on pants fell out of fashion.
“As a tailor, to readjust a cuff, it’s usually full of dirt or lint,” he said. “I don’t particularly like doing cuffs.”
McNeil said he doesn’t expect to hang up his tape measure any time soon.
“This is not really like a job,” he said. “It’s more like a hobby. I love it.”