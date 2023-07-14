John McNeil 50th
John McNeil, co-owner of McNeil and Reedy on Merchants Row, completed his 50th year working at the family business Friday.

 GORDON DRITSCHILO / staff photo

John McNeil figures he’s worked in downtown Rutland longer than anyone.

The co-owner of McNeil & Reedy completed his 50th year working at the family business on Friday, marking the occasion with a spirit tasting from Killington Distillery sponsored by clothing label Mizzen+Main.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

