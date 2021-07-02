McNeil & Reedy marks 65 years

The McNeil brothers said they never really wanted to do anything other than take over their father’s business.
McNeil & Reedy is celebrating its 65th anniversary with three days of sales and festivities, starting Thursday and concluding Saturday. The menswear shop is the oldest store in downtown Rutland, and is behind only The Palms and Rutland Restaurant for the title of oldest business.
“Our big thing here is customer service,” said John McNeil, who is officially designated as the company president, while his brother Jim carries the title treasurer. “We do alterations right on the spot — same day, next day, week after. We do a lot of last-minute weddings and funerals. ... For our new customers from out of state, this is like a blast from the past. There used to be stores like this, but there aren’t anymore.”
The store just completed renovations — during which they discovered an original tin ceiling that had been concealed by drop tiles — that was part of how they passed time during COVID. The store was closed for two months and the proms and weddings that make up a large share of the business were suddenly canceled last year.
“We were here, lights on, door locked, every day, receiving the mail and shipments we’d ordered,” Jim McNeil said. “We started to do some housework and caught up on a lot of things.”
The shop is older than the 62-year-old McNeil twins, whose father, James McNeil Sr., founded it with a friend he made working at the Economy Department Store. The brothers started working in the shop as teenagers, but had not spent much time in the store before that.
“My father’s partner, Reedy, never had any children, so he wasn’t receptive to us kids coming and going,” Jim McNeil said. “John broke the ice when he was 15. I was working next door at Howard Bank.”
John said he went away to college, coming back just after Reedy died.
“We needed a bookkeeper,” he said. “I replaced Mrs. Reedy. My mother was the seamstress.”
Their mother also sewed the official City of Rutland flag, according to the McNeils, which occupied a place of honor behind the counter before being temporarily removed during renovations. The flag was designed by a Rutland High School student and selected by a panel of judges from local businesses in a contest organized by then-mayor John Cassarino in 1999, but had been little-seen outside the shop in the years since.
“It seems nobody knows about it unless they come here and, we tell them,” Jim McNeil said.
Even Mayor David Allaire said he wasn’t aware the city had an official flag. Even before he knew that, he said he was impressed with the shop for how it pulls in customers from around the state.
“If you do things right, you can succeed,” he said. “They’re a terrific, longstanding family businesses, which is not an easy thing to do nowadays.”
Charles Romeo, of Rutland, started shopping at McNeil and Reedy at a somewhat earlier age than many of his peers, and later spent his summers working there during college and law school in the ’00s.
“I was always into business wear, formal wear,” he said. “They used to have fun with me when I was a kid, and then I got to work there as an adult. ... It was such a fun place to work. There really wasn’t a bad part of the job.”
Romeo said the McNeils’ father — who employees were encouraged to refer to as “Pop” — still frequented the store then and encouraged him to wait on Jim Jeffords when the late senator stopped in to buy an American flag necktie.
“He was going to be in a parade,” Romeo said. “Pop said — ‘You go sell him, Charles. You ask him if he needs help when he goes back to Washington.’”
Romeo said he did, and wound up with an internship in Jeffords’ office as a result.
The business continues to be a family affair, with Jim’s son Casey McNeil taking a more active role and helping with the upgrades during COVID. With his help, they redid the website, developed new logos and added new product lines.
“We’re trying to find new stuff from as close to our ZIP code as possible,” Casey McNeil said. “For example, we found someone who makes candles in Killington. ... A lot of the shirts we sell are designed by a guy in Burlington.”
The elder McNeils said they have no plans to hand over the keys any time soon.
“I’m here for the duration,” Jim said. “These renovations are to prove to Rutland County we are here to stay. With all the stores that have closed, it’s reassuring to them we’re still here. ... We’re woven into the community.”
