Downtown Rutland’s oldest store is freshening up.
McNeil & Reedy, which is marking its 65th year downtown, has launched a $30,000 renovation effort for which it is seeking $5,000 from the city.
“After the first of the year, we were thinking we’d step it up a little bit,” said James McNeil, who co-owns the menswear store with his brother, John McNeil. “My son showed some interest in removing the awning out front.”
Taking out the awning revealed ceiling-height windows and gave the shop a better view of Merchants Row. Taking a similar approach with the interior, they removed the drop ceiling and found a well-preserved tin ceiling, which McNeil said might be original to the building. His son Casey McNeil, thinks it was hidden for at least 40 years.
Casey McNeil said they were getting a lot of help from the building’s owner, Mark Foley.
“Right now, it’s impossible to find carpenters, electricians,” he said. “He’s helping us with his crew.”
On top of the physical changes, the shop is adding a new sales system which should, among other developments, help them sell gift cards online.
They also, according to their application to the city’s business incentive assistance program, expect to add one to two new employees in the summer. The application for a $5,000 grant was endorsed by the Rutland Redevelopment Authority and goes to the Board of Aldermen for approval Tuesday.
The store has stayed open through the renovations, which are expected to wrap up by next week.
“At this point, with COVID, losing one sale is not something we want to do right now, so we’re working around customers,” Casey McNeil said during a break from work Monday.
James McNeil said business has been decent despite the pandemic casting a pall on the sort of activities for which people typically get all dressed up.
“Our first wedding with dress tuxedos was Jan. 1 of this year,” he said. “We had a wedding this weekend from New York. ... We did some decent dress outfits and semi-dress for Valentine’s Day because people could make restaurant reservations. People on Zoom are stepping up their game — they’re looking for shirts and ties.”
The McNeils said they are also working to shift their inventory toward more American-made products and more ethically produced items. Casey McNeil described belts they will carry from an artisanal leatherworker based in Burlington and swimwear made from recycled materials.
“We want to show Rutland County we’re here to stay,” James McNeil said. “We’re not going anywhere. We are open for business. We haven’t missed a beat.”
