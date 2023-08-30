After deliberating for most of the day, the Rutland County criminal court jury could not reach a unanimous verdict in the second-degree murder charge against Brandon McRae, but instead convicted him of voluntary manslaughter for stabbing Trevor “TJ” Vandenburgh to death in January. It also found him guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Raven Blanchard in the same incident.
Both charges are felonies carrying maximum sentences of 15 years in prison each. McCrae was ordered held on $30,000 bail pending sentencing, which Judge Cortland Corsones said should be scheduled for six weeks from the verdict.
McRae had claimed self-defense, his lawyer painting him as the victim of a premeditated assault and robbery in the course of what was supposed to be a $100 cocaine deal. While the jury was unswayed, it did avail itself of the lesser included charge of voluntary manslaughter, which according to the instructions they were given by Corsones, they could apply if they found McRae was subject to “passion or provocation that would cause a reasonable person to lose control.”
The jury began the day Wednesday by rewatching the video of McRae’s interview with police.
McRae initially claimed he was meeting Vandenburgh and Blanchard to sell Blanchard a cellphone. When an investigator said Blanchard herself told them the meeting was for a drug deal, McRae replied, “Social media can be a drug for some people.” When police were unswayed by this argument, McRae requested a cup of coffee.
“He comes back with coffee, I’ll be more forthcoming with the actual truth,” McRae said when an officer left the interrogation room to get the beverage.
Once fortified with caffeine, McRae launched into his version of events, with Vandenburgh hitting him in the head after giving him significantly less than the $100 agreed upon for the cocaine, McRae pursuing them up Water Street and Vandenburgh wielding a large wrench as if it were a baseball bat and Blanchard brandishing a knife.
“A tussle ensued,” he said. “I disarmed them both. The rest was just self-defense.”
McRae’s story shifted, going from one account in which he disarmed Vandenburgh and Blanchard simultaneously to one where he got control of the knife and “kind of made Raven stab TJ.”
As the video showed on a projector screen with audio through the courtroom speakers, some jurors indicated they were having trouble hearing. A laptop was then placed near the jury box and jurors pulled their chairs together to cluster in front of it, leaning forward. One juror repeatedly asked for portions to be replayed.
In one such section, McRae told police he was driven by “the rage, the adrenaline” when he charged at Vandenburgh despite the other man wielding a wrench.
After the verdict was read, defense attorney Christopher Montgomery said McRae was no longer facing a potential life sentence and that there was no longer any justification to hold him without bail. He noted that McRae had been on conditions of release on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon since 2020 and had not violated those conditions “until this new charge,” which he argued did not show McRae posed any danger to the community.
“This was a rather unique situation,” Montgomery said.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said that McRae has previously been convicted of a violent felony and had been convicted of two more violent felonies while on conditions of release for yet another violent felony.
“The state and the defense view Mr. McRae killing someone on conditions of release for a violent felony in ridiculously different lights,” he said.
Corsones found that bail was warranted, and ruled that if McRae makes bail, he must observe a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew at 37 Water St. — the address outside which McRae met Vandenburgh for the alleged drug deal.