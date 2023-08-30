McRae verdict
Brandon McRae, left, and his attorney Christopher Montgomery stand to hear the jury deliver the verdict in his trial on Wednesday. After deliberating for most of the day, the jury convicted McRae of voluntary manslaughter for stabbing Trevor Vandenburgh to death in January.

 GORDON DRITSCHILO / staff photo

After deliberating for most of the day, the Rutland County criminal court jury could not reach a unanimous verdict in the second-degree murder charge against Brandon McRae, but instead convicted him of voluntary manslaughter for stabbing Trevor “TJ” Vandenburgh to death in January. It also found him guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Raven Blanchard in the same incident.

Both charges are felonies carrying maximum sentences of 15 years in prison each. McCrae was ordered held on $30,000 bail pending sentencing, which Judge Cortland Corsones said should be scheduled for six weeks from the verdict.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

