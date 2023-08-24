That Brandon McRae killed Trevor “TJ” Vandenburgh was not in dispute as McRae’s murder trial opened Thursday.

McRae is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Vandenburgh in January during a fight over a $100 crack sale, as well as aggravated assault for allegedly hitting Vandenburgh’s friend, Raven Blanchard, with what prosecutors say they believe was a wrench during the dispute.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0