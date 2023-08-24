That Brandon McRae killed Trevor “TJ” Vandenburgh was not in dispute as McRae’s murder trial opened Thursday.
McRae is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Vandenburgh in January during a fight over a $100 crack sale, as well as aggravated assault for allegedly hitting Vandenburgh’s friend, Raven Blanchard, with what prosecutors say they believe was a wrench during the dispute.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan told the jury they needed to keep two questions in mind about Vandenburgh’s death as they heard evidence during the next few days.
“How did he die, and was it a crime?” he said.
Whatever the nature of the initial dispute that took place between Vandenburgh and McRae at 37 Water St. on Jan. 28, Sullivan said Vandenburgh and Blanchard walked away from the encounter.
“They did not get away,” he said. “The defendant goes running after them and tackled TJ Vandenburgh ... the defendant gains control of a knife and stabs TJ Vandenburgh four times.”
In the aftermath of the fight, Sullivan said, McRae returned to the Water Street house where the encounter began while Vandenburgh and McRae made their way to a friend’s house on State Street, where Vandenburgh died.
Defense Attorney Christopher Montgomery said whatever McRae did was an act of self-defense against two people who robbed and assaulted him.
“They had a plan, and that plan was to rob Mr. McRae, to hand him less money,” Montgomery told the jury.
When McRae discovered he’d been shorted, Montgomery said, Vandenburgh hit him, “leaving him dazed and seeing stars.”
“You will hear how Mr. McRae tried to get the drugs back,” Montgomery said. “Mr. Vandenburgh turned and swung again. ... This is not a case about a drug deal gone bad. This is not a dispute about the size of cocaine. This is a planned and committed assault and robbery that could have left Mr. McRae injured or killed.”
Prior to the jury coming in, Judge Cortland Corsones heard arguments from both sides about the defense’s desire to use Blanchard’s prior arrests as evidence of her and Vandenburgh’s intent to rob McRae. Sullivan argued that the record would be inadmissible in a robbery case against Blanchard. Corsones said he would hear the evidence but was leaning toward allowing it. Corsones noted both sides agreed there was a disagreement over drugs.
“Whether it was a good-faith disagreement or an intentional shorting doesn’t play a role in a charge of murder,” Corsones said. “A whole drug deal is still illegal, so whether someone shorted someone in a drug deal isn’t going to be prejudicial to the state, I don’t think.”
Montgomery said he always wanted to introduce Vandenburgh’s 2010 conviction of larceny against a person into evidence. Corsones again said he would wait to hear the evidence, but in this instance was less inclined to allow it.
“To state the obvious, he’s not going to testify,” Corsones said.
Testimony Thursday included police officers describing how the investigation was conducted — including that McRae’s wallet was found in the apartment from which Blanchard and Vandenburgh called for help — and witnesses to the events and the aftermath. Among the latter was Anthony Keefe, who was living at the Water Street building — where, he said, McRae was a frequent visitor — when the drug deal took place. However, he testified that he did not remember anything from that night except for three brief “flashes.”
“I can barely remember what I did last week,” he said. “I’m going through a lot of stuff right now.”
Keefe is facing charges for an incident in April in which he allegedly fired a gun toward a group of men fleeing his apartment after a failed robbery. During that encounter, he said from the stand Thursday, one of the would-be robbers hit him in the head with some kind of stick or club, resulting in an injury for which he received five staples in his head. He held his head in his hands for much of his Thursday testimony, which was frequently punctuated by pauses during with he took deep, unsteady breaths.
He repeatedly insisted that he couldn’t recall the events of the evening, and became agitated almost to the point of tears when Sullivan asked whether he remembered telling police he reacted to a commotion by going outside with his gun to see McRae coming toward him complaining of being robbed.
“I just don’t want to get in trouble by any of you guys,” he said.
Corsones told Keefe if he could not remember, then he only needed to say he did not remember, and suggested Sullivan was unlikely to get a different answer.
“Are we just going to keep going down this same lane?” the judge asked.
Sullivan attempted one more question before saying he had no more.
Blanchard also took the stand, testifying that she got involved with drugs at age 15 but had been sober since entering rehab Feb. 1. She said she was in a program that involved group therapy and twice-weekly drug tests, and that she was “very shameful and guilty” about having stolen to support her drug habit.
She was the first witness extensively cross-examined by Montgomery, with much of the discussion centering on how Vandenburgh was armed going into the encounter and whether she was armed.
“He had a police baton for some reason,” she said. “That’s all I know he had. I believe I said I was hit by a wrench, but I didn’t see him have a wrench.”
Blanchard said Vandenburgh got the baton, which she described as “one of those things that extends,” earlier in the day by trading for it, but that she did not know from who or why. She said when the argument began — which she characterized as Vandenburgh “raising his voice” about the amount of cocaine in the package and McRae talking back “in a stern voice” — Vandenburgh hit McRae with the baton.
After that, she said she ran away, only for McRae to pursue and tackle Vandenburgh. She said she tried to push McRae off Vandenburgh and got hit in the face.
“It just felt like metal,” she said. “That’s why I thought it might have been a wrench. ... I had a big cut and my eye was swollen shut for a week, and I had to do three days in the hospital on IV antibiotics because it was so infected.”
Blanchard denied having a knife — though she admitted to carrying one in the past — and also denied telling a Charles Keefe she and Vandenburgh had set out to rob McRae. Montgomery also said that Vandenburgh had gotten a wrench from Charles Keefe and that Blanchard had said she had or was hit by a wrench, all of which she denied. She also denied taking McRae’s wallet or the money for the drug deal, and said she did not even know until Thursday that McRae’s wallet had wound up at the apartment where they called for help.
