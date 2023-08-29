Brandon McRae’s fate went to the jury Tuesday.

McRae is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Trevor Vandenburgh. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly hitting Raven Blanchard with a wrench in the same encounter.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0