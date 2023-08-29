Brandon McRae’s fate went to the jury Tuesday.
McRae is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Trevor Vandenburgh. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly hitting Raven Blanchard with a wrench in the same encounter.
The jury began its deliberations at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the third day of the trial. As the proceedings had not been expected to close before Wednesday, Judge Cortland Corsones let the jury break for the day at 4:30 p.m.
Prosecutors say McRae chased down Vandenburgh in the aftermath of a drug deal gone bad, while the defense said McRae killed Vandenburgh in self-defense following a robbery.
McRae’s defense attorney, Christopher Montgomery, opened his closing remarks by noting that McRae was African American and that the jury was all white. He said that he hoped the jury would nonetheless act as McRae’s peers and consider all the evidence fairly.
Montgomery then spun a tail of Vandenburgh and Blanchard setting out to rob McRae of $100 worth of cocaine, hitting him before fleeing with the drugs.
“A person, regardless of what they are selling, is attacked suddenly, viciously,” Montgomery said. “Some people might flee. Other people might attempt to get their property back.”
McRae gave pursuit, Montgomery said, and Vandenburgh responded by wielding a 2-foot wrench like a baseball bat. In the ensuing melee, Montgomery said, Blanchard pulled a knife that McRae got control of and used to stab Vandenburgh.
“Had he not grabbed that knife from her, he might not be sitting here today and we might be sitting in judgment of a different situation.” Montgomery said.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan acknowledged that Vandenburgh struck McRae in the head outside the Water Street house where they met to do the drug deal, and said McRae might have had a self-defense claim if he had fought back then and there.
But instead, while Vandenburgh and Blanchard retreated up Water Street, McRae first went up the steps of the Water Street house to shout to his friends and then gave pursuit, catching up with the other two more than 100 feet away.
“Someone fleeing poses a diminished threat or no threat at all,” Sullivan told the jury. “Self-defense is about staying safe. It’s not about settling scores. … If the danger is going away from you, chasing after it, I submit to you, is not staying safe.”
Noting that a self-defense claim requires a defendant believes himself to be in imminent danger and use only the force necessary to repel the threat, Sullivan pointed out that by McRae’s own statement to police, he had disarmed Vandenburgh before Blanchard entered the fray.
“Once Mr. Vandenburgh was without the wrench, why on Earth would Mr. McRae need to kill him?” Sullivan asked. “Without the weapon, Mr. Vandenburgh is no longer a threat. That’s not self-defense. That’s murder.”
Earlier in the trial’s third day, a surprise witness took the stand.
Cpl. Brendan Reilly of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department testified that he encountered Blanchard during an investigation in April 2022 and that at the time she possessed a small folding pocket knife, roughly 3- or 4-inches long when the blade was folded into the handle. Reilly said Blanchard was not arrested nor was the knife seized.
Reilly’s testimony was introduced Tuesday because on the first day of the trial, Blanchard testified that she had not carried a knife in years. Sullivan said that one of the court officers later approached him and said he had been part of the investigation in which Reilly found the knife on her less than a year prior to the stabbing.
Judge Cortland Corsones said the encounter would not be admissible as evidence Blanchard might have been carrying a knife like that, but that Montgomery could use it to cast doubt on her credibility as a witness.
The final state witness was Vermont Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Elizabeth Bonduck, who testified that two of the four stab wounds suffered by Vandenburgh would have been enough to kill him. The most severe, she said 4½- to 5½-inches deep, going through his heart and diaphragm and into his liver. She said the toxicology report showed he had cocaine, fentanyl, xylazine and two benzodiazepines in his system.
