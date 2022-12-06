PITTSFORD — State police said a “medical event” caused a Brandon man to drive off Route 7 on Tuesday and hit a utility pole.
Police said the crash occurred at 3:22 p.m., just south of Wind Hill Road. The driver of the 2018 Chevrolet Trax was identified as Dennis Morgan, 63. He sustained what police called minor injuries from the crash.
