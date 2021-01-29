A homegrown medical device manufacturing company is poised to move into the former Rutland Herald building.
“It’s an exciting development at that site. and to see a manufacturer like this coming into the downtown, it’s a win,” said Brennan Duffy, executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
Healthy Design, a company launched by Dr. Marie Pavini, plans to move into the Wales Street building’s basement in April, producing and selling a device Pavini developed in the MINT’s makerspace.
The devices — restraints designed for intensive care patients — will be produced onsite as well as contracted out to other manufacturers. Pavini said they initially intend to hire five management staff members and “a handful” of production staff adept at sewing and assembly.
“Who knows after that?” Pavini asked. “There’s a lot of space around us in the building and we have multiple contract manufacturers we can farm out to. It’s just a question of how expediently it can be done by which method.”
The building has been empty since the Rutland Herald moved to 77 Grove St. in late 2017. The Mitchell family retained the property when it sold the newspaper earlier that year. The family initially sold the building at auction only for the buyer to back out, and then were poised to sell it to a developer planning to build a 150-room hotel on the site before that deal fell through because of financing issues with the onset of the pandemic.
The family’s holding company filed for bankruptcy last year, and Belden Co. bought the building for $200,000 as part of that process.
Justin Belden, the construction company’s vice president, said Pavini is the first tenant they have lined up for the building and will occupy the basement, which he said will require “significant” work.
“A lot of it is just dealing with updating electrical, all the HVAC systems, new lights, some office space,” he said. “We’re working to figure out what she needs and what we can do. It’s going to be a significant expense on our end.”
Belden said they are still working on a “grand plan” for the building.
“There’s a fair amount of work that’s going to go into any of the spaces,” he said. “There was a bunch of asbestos removal. We just finished that.”
Pavini said her product, which she calls the “Exersides Refraint System,” was developed to correct inadequacies in how intensive care units handle certain patients.
“When a patient is on a ventilator — or even just confused and they have really important catheters and IVs and such — they get tied to the bed with little wrist restraints,” Pavini said.
The restraints tend to be unpleasant and agitating, Pavini said, so the patients frequently wind up sedated as well.
“When you’re sedated and immobile, you get delirium, you get pressure ulcers, you get infections in your lungs because you’re not taking deep breaths,” she said. “Aside from all that bad stuff, it’s just inhumane. I’m an ICU physician, so I see this all the time. It makes no sense to me. It’s the opposite of helping someone get better.”
So, Pavini said, she designed a device that moves the tubes with a patient’s arm so they can have more mobility without endangering themselves. In pictures on the company website, the device resembles an arm brace, but Pavini said it is significantly less constricting.
“It very lightly touches the armpit, and it lightly touches the wrist,” she said. “It’s like providing a bubble around the patient.”
Pavini said she got a patent on the device and $3 million from the National Institute of Health to conduct clinical trials, which are about to conclude, in the medical centers at University of Vermont, UC San Diego and Johns Hopkins University. She said the device does not have to go through the FDA approval process, but they do have to register with the FDA — which they have — and undergo various monitoring processes.
Pavini said she does not know what sort of sales the company anticipates.
“For about two years before COVID, we did a lot of international conferences,” she said. “We have a list of about 1,000 names of people who want to be notified when we launch. We have other designs under R&D for the same type of patient, so we have other products in the pipeline as well.”
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said Pavini’s efforts are exactly what the MINT was intended to foster.
“Part of her process involved using things you wouldn’t have in your own home, like using the 3D printer to do prototyping,” he said, noting that Pavini is an active part of the MINT’s manufacturing advisory group. “She stands ready to help others with their products.”
