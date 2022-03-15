Medical research isn’t as scary as it sounds, according to Desriee Chamorro.
“There’s a lack of awareness of research and a stigma about it,” said Desiree Chamorro, founder of Green Mountain Research Institute. “It should be a viable option for health care, but people hear ‘experimental’ or ‘study’ and kind of shun it.”
The institute is in an office suite on North Main Street and has been conducting clinical medical trials in Rutland since the summer. The company has three full-time staff and works with five doctors and one licensed mental health clinician.
“Technically, we opened up in 2020, but due to COVID and the world situation, we postponed getting going,” Chamorro said. “I’m actually from Florida. My husband and I came up here for family and because we wanted to escape the craziness of the city around 2018.”
Chamorro said she was working out of Dartmouth but tired of the commute and wanted to offer more types of medical services in Rutland. Chrispin White, the member services manager for Community and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said GMRI approached CEDRR about raising awareness of their work.
“They felt this was a great area for them to come and explore and set up services,” White said.
Chamorro said test subjects are treated for free, which she says makes it a good option for people without insurance or people who have had trouble finding effective treatments. She also noted how hard it can be to just see a physician right now.
Chamorro said she does phase three and four clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies. By that stage, she said, treatments have already been tested on small groups of people, and there is greater confidence about a lack of harm. She said whether the studies are still being conducted with double-blinds and placebos by that stage varies.
“Some are open-label, which means you are definitely going to get medication,” she said.
Not everything that gets studied is medication, either — one study underway at the institute involves using artificial intelligence for mental health treatment.
“Especially right now in Rutland, there’s not enough psychiatrists,” Chamorro said. “We’re relying on family doctors to treat people for things like depression.”
Chamorro said the experimental AI is designed to help doctors who don’t specialize in mental health treat it more effectively.
The company is recruiting for studies involving current or former smokers 40 and older with COPD, males 18 and over with hypogonadism, adults with diabetes who are not using continuous glucose monitoring and adults with major depressive disorder.
The list of subjects for upcoming studies includes post-traumatic stress disorder, opioid addiction, asthma, arthritis, smoking cessation, migraines, obesity, anxiety disorders, ADHD, borderline personality disorder, bipolar disorder, diabetic foot ulcers, schizophrenia, diabetic peripheral neuropathy, ulcerative colitis, GERD, Crohn’s disease, celiac disease and urinary tract infections.
