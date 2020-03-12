Vermont has an estimated 210 respirators and 1,178 hospital beds, according to the Department of Health.
How many of those are needed at once in the coming weeks is going to depend on how successful efforts are to slow the spread of COVID-19. UVM Medical Center President Stephen Leffler said Thursday that “You should assume when you’re going out and about now that you could be being exposed.”
Stories this week in the Atlantic Monthly and the Financial Times have described the way the COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed hospitals in the hardest-hit parts of Italy, where containment efforts have largely failed and the number of cases quickly shot upward, from roughly 2,500 last week to more than 10,000 in the middle of this week.
The Atlantic piece described the number of patients requiring critical care threatening to outstrip the number of respirators, and the Italian College of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care publishing guidelines for doctors it compared to wartime triage, indicating how to choose which patients get potentially lifesaving care and which don't. Some such measures appear already to be in effect — an ITV report said that one hospital in Milan was not longer intubating patients older than the age of 60.
The Financial Times piece looked at the ratio of hospital beds to population in hard-hit areas. Calabria, described in the piece as unprepared for the outbreak, had 2.9 beds per 100,000 people. Vermont, according to the numbers from the state, has 1.9.
Vermont Department of Health spokesman Bennett Truman said not to be too alarmed by those numbers because the state has the capacity to expand if it needs to.
"The number of beds is hospital-only," he said. "Even then, it doesn't count the number of beds there might be in the emergency room ... or the nurses' area where you can put beds. ... We have mobile hospitals and other stuff too that can be put into action as needs be."
Truman said the state has conducted disaster drills around the need to suddenly expand capacity in reaction to a localized measels outbreak, and the logistical implications of the spread of COVID-19 were part of ongoing discussions.
Local health officials also said they were not limited to their current inventory.
"CVMC has 122 licensed beds and all member hospitals in the UVM Health Network have been coordinating to ensure that we have adequate beds and protective equipment for medical staff to address a potential surge in demand brought about by the Coronavirus," Central Vermont Medical Center spokesman Hjonis Hanson wrote in an email.
Rutland Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Peg Bolgioni reported the hospital there had 144 beds — including 13 ICU beds with the "capacity to expand" — and 25 ventilators, again with "the potential to get more."
