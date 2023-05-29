As the city honored those who never returned from war, Walden Pratt said to keep an eye on the people who did.
Pratt, a Vietnam War veteran, Bronze Star recipient and past commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 648, delivered the keynote speech Monday at the Memorial Day service in West Street Cemetery. The service featured prayers, laying of a memorial wreath by Post 648 Auxiliary President Bev Allen, lowering of the flag by Post 648 Chaplain Phil Carrol and Past Commander Tom Holland, and performances by the Rutland High School band.
Pratt talked about the sacrifice of veterans and the toll it takes on them.
“Military service by its nature is temporary,” he said. “The legacy of that service can benefit generations to come. The freedoms enjoyed by Europeans today is the legacy of the sacrifice of our heroes.”
Veterans’ exploits are “legendary,” Pratt said, and the stakes of serving in combat are high.
“Even veterans who have not experienced combat share a bond with those who have,” Pratt said. “They all have subjected themselves to a military justice system that requires strict obedience ... and they all have pledged loyalty to the Constitution.”
Many of today’s veterans, Pratt said, are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder or physical injuries. These leave many feeling alone and helpless, he said, and some turn to drugs and alcohol.
“Far too often, they have taken their own lives,” he said.
Pratt said the VFW encourages conversations among veterans so they can remind each other that their well-being matters. He also said people who would benefit from it should be encouraged to get professional help.
“We must remove the stigma of asking for help after being diagnosed with PTSD or depression,” Pratt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.