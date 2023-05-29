As the city honored those who never returned from war, Walden Pratt said to keep an eye on the people who did.

Pratt, a Vietnam War veteran, Bronze Star recipient and past commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 648, delivered the keynote speech Monday at the Memorial Day service in West Street Cemetery. The service featured prayers, laying of a memorial wreath by Post 648 Auxiliary President Bev Allen, lowering of the flag by Post 648 Chaplain Phil Carrol and Past Commander Tom Holland, and performances by the Rutland High School band.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

