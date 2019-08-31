About 70 people stood outside of Rutland Regional Medical Center to honor the late Dr. Arthur Wolk and his wife, Florrie Wolk, at the dedication of a memorial storne unveiled by the Wolks sons, including former Castleton University president David Wolk.
Dr. Thomas Wolk and Dr. Brad Wolk, also the sons of Arthur and Florrie, also spoke at the event which called attention to the Dr. Arthur and Florrie Wolk Meditation Center, located on the first floor at the Rutland hospital.
Thomas Wolk, a pediatrician like his father, said Arthur Wolk was the first pediatrician in Southern Vermont.
“Health care has always been complicated, and continues to be, but the passion, caring and competency were always key for mom and dad,” he said.
Joking that he was glad to be in Vermont while Hurricane Dorian was bearing down on his home state of Florida, Brad Wolk, an obstetrician/gynecologist, said the contribution from his parents was special and unique because “it's not going to happen again.”
“What mom and dad did, dad working here and mom was his support, medicine has changed, health care has changed. You don't have someone like dad, supported by someone like mom.... It doesn't happen anymore,” he said.
Brad Wolk said his father would get up in the morning, go to work at the hospital, come home for dinner and then return to the hospital.
“He couldn't do that without what my mom did. Truly, it's not just about what dad did. It's about what mom did for us, for him in supporting him. Tom and my goal was to practice medicine like dad did,” he said.
Brad said he and Tom also had supportive wives but said other aspects of medicine had changed like the lack of pediatricians in general hospital.
At the beginning of the ceremony, David Wolk introduced numerous members of the Wolk family who attended the event and thanked some key staff members from Rutland Regional who helped when he and his wife, Lin Wolk, made a donation in 2016 that allowed the meditation center to be developed at the hospital.
Written on the stone is, “In Loving Memory of Dr. Art and Florrie Wolk.” An image of a tree on the stone is intended to represent the “Tree of Life” or “Remembrance Tree” inside the center. A stone was unveiled along with an evergreen tree that is part of the display but David Wolk joked that the tree will “also serve as the hospital's Christmas tree in honor of two Jewish people.”
“What could be better than that,” David Wolk asked. “Those of you who knew and loved our parents know that that's exactly the way it should be in a sort of loving, kind and ecumenical way because it's all about family.”
“Visit the Wolk Meditation Center on the first floor at RRMC” is written on the bottom of the stone. David Wolk talked about the value of the meditation center.
“I've been in there so much when people who are suffering in different ways of family members, staff members who are dealing with difficult times... They go in there, they see my mother's beautiful paintings, the low lights, beautiful music, a very comfortable area. So I hope you will visit it and make use of it. It's sort of an enduring way to honor our parents,” he said.
David Wolk pointed out the dedication was happening in 2019, 100 years after Arthur Wolk was born.
Arthur Wolk was born and raised in Rutland, attended medical school at the University of Vermont, joined the Army and then returned to Rutland with Florrie, David Wolk said. His mother was very involved in the community as well, volunteering in the schools and as a “Gray Lady” at the hospital, he added.
Arthur Wolk died in November 2016 and Florrie Wolk died two years later.
Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional, said he was too new to the hospital to have known Arthur or Florrie Wolk but said he appreciated their connection to the city.
“People in this community don't forget the people who really contributed,” he said.
A press release from Rutland Regional described the meditation center as being “for patients, family and community members, physicians, nurses and staff who might be grieving or need a peaceful and tranquil place to collect their thoughts, or as Dave (Wolk) often says 'have a moment of Zen.'”
