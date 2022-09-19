Two men were charged this week in the theft from Central Vermont Motorcycles late last year of a trailer loaded with two snowmobiles.
Jeremy Greene, 36, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a single charge of grand larceny, a felony carrying a maximum of 10 years.
Charles P. Biondi Jr., 44, of Pittsford, pleaded not guilty to a charge each of receiving stolen property, forgery and obstruction of justice — all felonies with a combined maximum of 25 years in prison Rutland City Police said a pair of Rhode Island men had dropped off two Ski Doo snowmobiles — an 850 REN END URKA valued at $14,000 and a BXHA 600 REN ADR worth $12,000 — as well as a Triton TC128 trailer worth $4,000, for repairs in early November.
They were found to be missing on Dec. 17 as the owner was on the way to pick them up, according to affidavits.
Security camera footage showed a man hooking the trailer up to a truck and driving off on the morning of Dec. 9, according to affidavits. Police said circulating images from the footage on social media produced a tip that a Fair Haven woman had been seen driving the truck.
Police said the woman in turn told them she had let Greene borrow her truck on the morning of the theft.
Meanwhile, police said a neighbor’s security camera recorded a different truck towing the missing trailer from the area where Greene had returned the first truck.
Police said they “developed” information linking the truck to Biondi, and then spotted the trailer at Biondi’s home, but not the snowmobiles. Police said they learned Biondi brought another trailer containing two snowmobiles to Clark’s Tire and Service in Rutland.
Police said that trailer was found to contain the stolen snowmobiles.
Owner Christopher Clark confirmed Biondi had dropped off the trailer, according to police. Police said Clark told them he had not opened it and that Biondi had indicated “somebody else was trying to set him up,” and had asked Clark to tell anyone who asked that someone else had dropped it off.
Police said before they were able to speak with Biondi, he delivered a “bill of sale” to the police department, claiming a Bill Keefe had sold Biondi the trailer.
“The (Vehicle Identification Number) is not readable, but it is mine and not stolen,” read the bill, which was notarized.
Keefe denied having signed the bill of sale or to selling snowmobiles to Biondi, according to affidavits. The notary told police she had only notarized Biondi’s signature and that Keefe had not been present.
Police said Greene admitted to taking the trailer, stating it was a “spur of the moment” action while he was on Xanax. He said he called Biondi because he believed Biondi could sell it and the snowmobiles. Greene said they had expected to get about $5,000.
