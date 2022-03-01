CLARENDON — Voters chose Arthur Menard over Rick Wilbur in a race for a three-year seat on the Select Board. Wilbur was the incumbent, with nine years on the board. He received 187 votes to Menard’s 196.
In a three-way race for two seats on the Mill River Unified Union District School Board, voters elected Leonard Doucette and Andrea Hawkins. Doucette received 248 votes, Hawkins 252, and the third candidate, Carol Geery, received 185.
The general fund budget of $1,107,298 was approved, 287 to 119.
Article 3 setting the annual compensation for Select Board members at $1,800, passed, 301 to 103.
Voters opted to allot $15,000 to the general bridge reserve fund, voting 294-107.
The Clarendon Volunteer Fire Association’s request for a $75,000 appropriation was approved, 336-73.
An article asking voters to approve $50,000 for a new fire truck passed, 294-112. Voters said yes to exempting lands owned by the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Association to property taxes, voting 348-54.
Voters approved Article 20, asking if they would allow any surplus highway funds to be placed into the highway equipment reserve fund, 317-82.
