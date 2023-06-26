MENDON — Several months after making town offices open by appointment only, the select board has adopted a visitor code of conduct policy.
The board voted to approve the policy at its regular meeting on June 12.
Town Administrator Sara Tully said copies of the code are on the town’s website.
The board went into executive session to discuss the code of conduct. Tully offered wording for the motion to do so.
“The motion will be by Val Taylor to find that premature general public knowledge regarding the town’s counsel and analysis of a legal matter would clearly place the town at a substantial disadvantage because the discussion will include confidential attorney-client communication made for the purpose of providing professional legal services to the town,” said Tully.
Taylor, the board’s chairwoman, agreed to make the motion.
The board entered into executive session at around 6:40 p.m. and came out at approximately 6:58 p.m.
“After discussing and going over the visitor code of conduct for the town of Mendon, a little explanation of … why we have created a visitor code of conduct,” said Taylor. “The town of Mendon’s commitment to providing a positive experience for those working, simply conducting their business, and also for the visiting town facilities including the town office and other public spaces, is of the highest importance to us. Are there any questions regarding the visitor code of conduct?”
There were none. Taylor made a motion to adopt the policy, which was seconded by Selectman Seth Bridge. It passed by unanimous vote of the three-person board, the third member being Lisa Brooks.
According to documents on the town website, the Visitor Code of Conduct reads, in part, “The Town supports a workplace that is conducive to personal safety, security and is free from intimidation, threats, or violent acts. The Town will not tolerate workplace violence, including the threat of violence by anyone who conducts business with the Town. The Town will not tolerate harassing conduct that affects employment conditions, that interferes unreasonably with an individual’s performance or that creates an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment. Complying with this Visitor Code of Conduct is required by all people doing business with Town employees. Violators who do not comply with this policy may be required to leave the premises.”
The code expects people to be courteous; show respect for others; avoid disturbing people; not engage in lewd or otherwise offensive behavior; and not use alcohol or drugs.
After adopting the code of conduct, the board then went into another executive session to discuss another legal matter. Invited to the session were Tully, Town Clerk and Treasurer Nancy Gondella, and Bookkeeper Jesse Bridge. After the executive session, the board decided to table discussion of a policy governing the issuing of no-trespassing orders on town property.
There’s a draft of the potential policy governing no-trespassing orders for town property on the town’s website. As written, it would allow any town official to issue an order against trespass under certain conditions. It sets limits to the lengths of time an order can be active for, which is determined by the number of offenses and severity of behavior in question.
It also outlines the process for appeal and when an order has to be verbal or written.
