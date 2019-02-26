MENDON — Mendon's newly proposed town budget totals $1,153,701, which is up from this year’s budgeted amount of $1,130,627, an increase of $23,074, or 2 percent. The amount to be raised by taxes is projected to rise to $1,002,186, up from this year’s budgeted tax amount of $936,712, which is a $65,474 increase, or 7 percent.
Within the proposal, the community infrastructure budget is staying nearly even with last year’s total, rising to $597,492, an increase of less than 1 percent.
According to the town report, the last components of the town garage improvement project were completed in the summer of 2018. The town is required to update a state permit designating a new replacement leach field at the town garage which will be done early 2019. The project is expected to be approximately $67,000 under budget with a total project cost of about $218,000. The report also states that the select board is under contract with Mendon Trucking and Excavation to demolish the Old Town Hall, also called the Town Shop, in the spring of 2019. The site will be regraded and grass planted.
This year, the town’s only contested race is between Rich Carlson and incumbent Christopher Corsones, who are running for town moderator. Select board member Richard Wilcox is unopposed in his re-election bid.
Town meeting will be held on Monday, March 4, at 6 p.m. at the Cortina Inn, to transact all business except for Article 12, which is electing town officers. Town officers will be elected by Australian ballot voting, and polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mendon Town Office.
