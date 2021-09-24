MENDON — Doug Casella says he is proud of the job he did rebuilding Route 4 after Tropical Storm Irene, but that he did not come close to doing it alone.
"The Markowskis put in a hell of an effort," he said. "Belden put in a hell of an effort. They got the water and sewer put back in. That was hanging in the air. ... We were all competitors. We worked together. You wouldn't see that in New York or Massachusetts."
Casella, who is widely credited with leading the effort to rebuild the road after it was destroyed in the 2011 flooding, was recognized by the town of Mendon on Friday with a plaque in his honor that was unveiled outside Sugar and Spice, near where the massive washout began.
The plaque was mounted on a marble slab surrounded by river rock Casella removed from the brook during the reconstruction effort.
The unveiling was a surprise to Casella, who organizers said had been told he had just been asked to show up at a "town event." Selectman Larry Courcelle said Casella's family even conspired to keep him away from the installation site, which is located near his home, by sending him on a cross-state wild goose chase in search of nonexistent spare parts.
Casella said the effort was almost foiled when he set out earlier than expected except that his family was tracking him through his cell phone.
"I think they're sorry about doing that to you yesterday," Courcelle told Casella, drawing a retort, "No, they're not."
Courcelle described looking at the giant hole where Route 4 had been before the storm and reflecting that this hadn't been what he thought he was signing up for when he ran for Select Board.
"Immediately after Tropical Storm Irene, word was out it would take until November for Route 4 in Mendon to be repaired," he said. "Everyone settled in for a long haul."
Crews overseen by Casella had it built in 18 days. Multiple accounts have described Casella personally putting in 18-plus-hour days and sleeping on-site in his excavator. Courcelle said he accompanied Casella on a tour of the worksites in the middle of the effort.
"We stopped at every piece of equipment," Courcelle said. "Doug was like the conductor of an orchestra. ... He knew the name of every operator of all three major contractors.
Courcelle said Casella downplayed the scale of the effort, saying it was akin to "putting back a big driveway."
Casella snorted when Courcelle called him a "local hero" and declined an invitation to give a speech, opting instead to chat with people in small groups following the unveiling. He pointed at Gov. Phil Scott and declared "Here's the guy that made it happen — they wouldn't have let us in the brook and that hole would still be there."
Scott, who was lieutenant governor in the aftermath of Irene, said he arrived in Mendon on a fact-finding tour and was greeted by Casella, who hopped out of a still-running excavator and tromped down to meet Scott halfway.
The governor said Casella told him that the road couldn't get rebuilt unless the state relaxed restrictions on operating in the brook, and Scott got on the phone and relayed the message to then-governor Peter Shumlin, who said Casella should just do what needed doing.
"It took Doug Casella to communicate that in a way only Doug Casella can," Scott said.
Associates have said Casella suffered some long-term health effects from his work post-Irene, but he shrugged off questions about them on Friday.
"I spent too much time, went around the clock for days," he said. "I'm still here. I'm standing. A lot of people don't understand, I was born and brought up here, right up the road."
For all his self-deprecation, Casella did express pride in the road he — and others — built so quickly 10 years ago.
"Go up there now," he said. "Do you see any bumps or any cracks? We're all really proud of that."
